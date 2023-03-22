JMU baseball took care of business on the road, beating Radford 8-6 on Tuesday. The Dukes bounced back from a series loss against Coastal Carolina over the weekend, as they prepare for their second conference series this weekend against Arkansas State.
JMU opened the scoring off redshirt senior third baseman Trevon Dabney being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. This advanced graduate designated hitter Jack Cone and gave the Dukes the opening run. They tacked on two more runs in the opening frame off groundouts from freshman second baseman Mike Mancini and graduate right fielder Jaylon Lee that scored sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble and redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak, respectively.
Radford senior catcher Julian Rojas doubled to bring senior center fielder Zack Whitacre in for its first run of the afternoon, bringing the score to 3-1. Trimble followed this with a three-run blast to center field to score Cone and freshman shortstop Wyatt Peifer, giving the Dukes a 6-1 advantage.
The Highlanders knotted it at six with a five-run second inning. An RBI single from junior third baseman Miles Levere was followed by an error on a bunt by sophomore second baseman Avery Spencer. Spencer reached third and Levere along with senior right fielder Paul Moore scored on the error by Dabney. A triple from Whitacre brought Spencer home and a sacrifice fly by freshman shortstop Sully Tibbs brought Whitacre home, evening the score at 6-6.
The starter, redshirt junior right-hander CJ Czerwinski was pulled after allowing this and was replaced by redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Entsminger. Czerwinski struck out two batters in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
JMU scored the game-winning runs in the seventh off the first homer of the season from Lee, a two-run shot that put the game out of reach.
This was the first game of the home-and-home series the Dukes and Highlanders will play this season. The return game for the Dukes is set for April 12 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
JMU (13-9) continues its road trip Friday against Arkansas State at 7 p.m. Radford (7-14) hosts Campbell in a Big South matchup Friday at 4 p.m.