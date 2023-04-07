Bases loaded. Bottom of the 10th. No outs. Graduate outfielder Jaylon Lee is up to bat for JMU. Georgia State’s junior Chad Treadway fires off a pitch.
It strikes Lee in the arm.
What followed was a JMU celebration cut short by a challenge call from Georgia State. The challenge claimed that Lee had leaned into the pitch, which Lee shot down postgame, citing how he leaned to his right, away from the pitch. Once the officials confirmed it was a hit by pitch, the JMU celebration resumed.
Lee — walk-off hero? “I guess you could say so,” he said with a laugh.
It was a bizarre end to an eventful game, one with plenty of moments and momentum swings that eventually culminated in a 7-6 JMU victory.
It started with two notable returns to the lineup: redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway and sophomore designated hitter Coleman Calabrese.
Dunaway had been out since JMU’s 3-1 loss to Coastal Carolina on March 19. Calabrese had been out since the Dukes split their doubleheader against USC Upstate on March 11. Their first at-bats in weeks differed — Dunaway hit a groundout in the first while Calabrese hit his first career homer in the second. The sophomore’s three-run shot gave the Dukes a 3-1 lead in the first.
“I knew I got a barrel on it, and I knew it was high,” Calabrese said, “and then I saw the right fielder, kind of like looking at him shooting his eyes, and I was hoping maybe sneak a double and then I heard the plank. That was pretty cool.”
The Panthers didn’t take long to respond, cutting the deficit to one with a solo homer from redshirt freshman catcher Colin Hynek in the top of the third. In the bottom of the inning, it was Dunaway’s turn to make an impact in his return. The redshirt junior hit a triple, then scored off a wild pitch.
“They grind,” head coach Marlin Ikenberry said of Coleman and Dunaway. “I mean, that's one thing I told our position players, man, they grind. They continue to work.”
The Dukes held a two-run lead in the fourth, but starting pitcher and freshman Ryan Ertlschweiger’s performance was mixed. In 3.2 innings pitched, he earned four strikeouts but allowed four hits and three walks. After the fourth hit — a single from junior center fielder Dalton Pearson in the fourth — JMU changed pitchers. Redshirt junior Matt Kleinfelter finished the fourth before redshirt junior Donovan Burke started the fifth.
In the sixth inning with two outs, a throwing error allowed one Panther to score, another to reach third and another to reach second. Burke allowed a walk in the next at-bat, loading the bases and ending his night. Redshirt junior Hunter Entsminger came in and picked up a third out to end the inning, and redshirt freshman T.R. Williams took his turn on the mound in the seventh, starting out excellent with three strikeouts and a walk in top of the seventh before being pulled in the eighth after two straight walks.
Junior Joe Vogatsky came in for Williams and finished the game, allowing only two hits in the final three innings and earning the win, improving his record to 3-0. Despite the slip ups, Ikenberry said he was impressed with his bullpen’s performance.
The Dukes scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to expand their lead to 6-3, but one of those runs came due to a hit by pitch — a bad one. Dunaway was struck in the face by a ball with the bases loaded and was taken out of the game, with freshman Aidan McDonald subbing in for him. The pitch gave JMU a run but caused its energy to “go down a little bit,” Ikenberry said.
That dip in energy may have been the reason JMU blew its lead, giving up two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to tie the game and force extras.
Finally in the 10th, JMU forced a 1-2-3 inning in the top and, after an intentional walk of freshman second baseman Mike Mancini, loaded the bases in the bottom. One more hit-by-pitch later, and the Dukes won game one.
JMU faces Georgia State again Friday at 6 p.m. Ikenberry said he hopes Dunaway’s injury isn’t severe enough that he won’t be able to play tomorrow.
“[Friday] is a big day for us,” Ikenberry said, “and we know that we’ve got to battle and grind.”