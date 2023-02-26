On a cold, damp day at Eagle Field, JMU baseball beat Cornell, 9-2, for the second time in two days. But before the game started, the Dukes’ biggest enemy wasn’t the Big Red — it was the weather.
The game was delayed 15 minutes and the temperature hovered around 40 degrees. JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said his team is used to it.
“We actually try and practice in this stuff,” he said, “because we know we’re going to have to play in it.”
Redshirt senior designated hitter Kyle Novak wasn’t fazed by the weather, especially when he hit a three-RBI home run in the third inning.
“Honestly, I thought it was gonna be way colder today,” Novak said. “Everyone was saying it was supposed to, like, snow. So I honestly didn't think today it was that bad at all. But the wind was blowing out the last two games, which helps. I mean, definitely helped out my home run a little bit.”
That home run also helped get JMU out of an early 2-1 hole in the top of the third. Cornell didn’t score again, thanks in part to JMU’s pitching staff getting out of dangerous situations. Sophomore Todd Mozoki pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the sixth. Junior Joe Vogatsky ended the ninth with two runners on base.
“I was proud of the way they maintained their composure,” Ikenberry said.
In contrast, Cornell’s pitching staff struggled. Freshman Ethan Hamill, senior Spencer Edwards, sophomore Chris Ellison and freshman Beck Urofsky combined giving up nine hits, nine runs and 10 walks. While JMU capitalized on Cornell’s pitching mistakes, redshirt junior middle infielder Mason Dunaway said there wasn’t anything that the pitchers weren’t doing that JMU exploited.
“We always preach if we put the ball in play, good things will happen,” he said, “and that's what happened.”
When reflecting on the pitch he homered, Novak credited superstitious reason rather than pitching blunders.
“The pitch before I hit a foul ball and the kid dropped it,” he said. “So I mean, I got lucky with that one. And I don't know, something with the baseball gods. Every time someone drops a foul ball, something always happens right after.”
Whether or not it was the will of the baseball gods, JMU’s win today clinched them a series win against Cornell. For Ikenberry, the job’s not done.
“We won the weekend today but now the goal is to take it day by day and win Sunday,” he said, “and really come out with some intensity tomorrow to have a really good baseball game.”