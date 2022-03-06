After a tough loss to open the series, the Diamond Dukes looked to bounce back against Quinnipiac on Saturday afternoon. Without star redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter in the lineup, JMU took back Veterans Memorial Park in a tough 6-4 victory.
Sophomore pitcher Joe Vogatsky started on the mound for JMU. He came out in the first inning striking out all three Quinnipiac batters.
“It was good to get the team fired up early, to just get the juices flowing,” Vogatsky said.
The Dukes jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first behind a tad of small ball. Redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak hit a slow ground ball to the shortstop, scoring redshirt junior Trevon Dabney from third on a fielder's choice.
Vogatsky continued his early dominance in the top of the second. He put the Bobcats away in order on two more strikeouts and a groundout to short. Freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble started the second with a ground-rule double for JMU. However, the Dukes couldn't bring him home, as the next three batters went down in order. JMU led 1-0 after two innings.
Quinnipiac recorded its first hit of the game in the third behind a single from sophomore Jared Zimbardo. The Bobcats didn’t capitalize on their first base runner as Vogatsky continued to dominate, striking out two more batters. JMU collected two more hits in the third but was unable to add to its lead.
The Bobcats got to Vogatsky in the top of the fourth. They loaded the bases with no outs, and a hit by pitch brought home Quinnipiac’s first run. Vogatsky kept the Bobcats from having a big inning, bouncing back with a strikeout and a double play. Vogatsky had seven strikeouts through four.
Quinnipiac took the lead in the fifth; the Bobcats were able to get runners on first and second. Back-to-back wild pitches from JMU freshman Todd Mozoki made the game 2-1. Quinnipiac tacked on two more runs behind a single up the middle and a fielding error by JMU’s freshman center fielder Bryce Suters.
The Dukes responded in the bottom of the fifth to bring the game back to even when redshirt sophomore Mason Dunaway started the inning with a triple and scored on a ground ball to second. Trimble drove in another run on his third hit, and redshirt junior catcher Jensen Lapoint tied the game at 4-4 on an RBI single to right.
“It shows a lot of resolve in our team, a lot of toughness with this team,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said about JMU’s strong response in the bottom of the fifth inning. “When you have some guys who are out of the lineup who are normally playing, it's a good sign.”
The Bobcats worked the bases in the seventh but were unable to take the lead.
Redshirt sophomore Jacob Steinberg led off the inning with a towering solo home run to left field.
“It was a great feeling,” Steinberg said. “I'm just glad it was able to give us the lead and put us in a good spot to win the game.”
Trimble continued to rake, driving in his second run with a sac fly to center to make the lead 6-4 after seven. The Dukes’ bullpen kept Quinnipiac at bay over the last two frames and held the 6-4 lead for a hard-earned victory.
JMU improves to 7-4 with the win, while Quinnipiac drops to 2-6. The teams will conclude the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. in Harrisonburg.
