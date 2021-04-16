The JMU baseball team returns to action this weekend when they travel to Charleston for a three-game series against the Cougars.
The Diamond Dukes went 2-1 in their three-game home series against Charleston over Easter weekend, picking up wins in the first two games—9-3 April 2 and 7-4 April 3—but fell short in the third game 3-1 April 4. This was the first time the Dukes beat the Cougars in a home series in program history.
The three home series games were the first JMU played since their originally scheduled three-game series against UNCW was put on hold last weekend due to COVID-19 in the JMU program. Tuesday's home game against the Virginia Military Institute was also canceled.
JMU pitchers freshman Donovan Burke and junior Justin Showalter are both coming off five-strikeout games from game three going into this series. Burke has thrown five strikeouts four times this season and hasn’t given up a run in his last 13.1 innings. Showalter’s game against Charleston was his first game played this season.
On the batting side, junior catcher Michael Morgan enters the series with at least one hit in nine of the 12 games played this season. Despite not having a hit in the last game played versus College of Charleston, Morgan still managed to rack up three hits, two RBIs and one run across the other two games played against the Cougars.
The Diamond Dukes have scored no less than seven runs in each of their five wins this season. Their highest margin of victory was over Bowling Green at home March 6, winning 15-4. The Cougars’ 14-2 home win over North Carolina A&T on February 21 was their highest margin of victory.
The Dukes look to improve on their 1-4 away record and a 5-7 overall record this weekend against College of Charleston—their last road win against them was 3-1 April 24, 2016. The Cougars enter the series with a 13-14 overall record and are 10-10 at home.
The first of the three games will start Friday at 6 p.m. followed by the second game Saturday at 2 p.m. and the third Sunday at 1 p.m.
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.