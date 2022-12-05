JMU baseball announced its 2023 schedule Monday morning, including the full conference slate in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.
Head coach Marlin Ikenberry described the nonconference schedule, which includes another home-and-home series against Virginia Tech and a trip to U.Va. for a midweek matchup, as “challenging” to JMU Athletics.
The schedule opens with a three-game series at Florida State from Feb. 17-19 for the second straight year. The Dukes lost all three games to the Seminoles last season.
Then, JMU has a 10-game homestand, including a three-game series against Cornell from Feb. 24-26, the first game in a home-and-home versus George Washington and the annual home-and-home against Ikenberry’s alma mater, VMI.
The Diamond Dukes open their Sun Belt schedule with a three-game series against Coastal Carolina at home March 17-19 and play their first Sun Belt road series March 24-26 against Arkansas State.
The longest road stretch of the season for JMU is an eight-game series, including two three-game series, one against App State and the other against Marshall. The Dukes also have a return game versus Virginia Tech and the midweek Cavaliers game May 3.
JMU closes out its regular season May 18-20 with a three-game series at Georgia Southern. The Sun Belt Conference Championship will be in Montgomery, Alabama, May 23-28.