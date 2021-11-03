On Friday, the JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) unanimously approved to move JMU Athletics from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and join the Sun Belt conference. The emergency meeting began and “was immediately voted into closed session to discuss ‘contract terms and other legal matters related to athletics,’ motioned by Vice Rector Deborah Tompkins Johnson,” as reported by The Breeze.
This was the first step in the process for JMU Athletics to change conferences in the realignment process. On Nov. 5, JMU will meet with the Virginia General Assembly and look for full approval by the Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission (VGAIARC) before finalizing and accepting a potential invitation.
The VGAIARC is an advisory commission in the legislative branch. The purpose of the commission is to review the plan and finances of the BoV of any public high institution in Virginia, when either adding a major athletics program or changing the division level of any of existing programs.
JMU must get approval from the VGAIARC before accepting or publicly announcing a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall are the three other teams to join the Sun Belt in this phase of realignment, all three leaving Conference USA to transition. This current wave of realignment began with Texas and Oklahoma announcing they were leaving the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and the effect now reaches JMU.
The Breeze will update information as the situation continues to develop.
