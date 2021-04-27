JMU Athletics announced its summer protocol for voluntary workouts for all JMU sports Monday afternoon. The protocol also explains details on recruitment camps, which will be reactivated for Division I sports June 1.
JMU athletics communications director Kevin Warner said the protocol was approved by athletic director Jeff Bourne and announced late Monday afternoon. The full document was given to the JMU Athletics medical, administrative and coaching staff to share with the athletes and their families. The protocol requires that players present a negative COVID-19 test or be within a 90-day immunity window to participate in both voluntary and required summer workouts and practices. However, vaccination isn't required.
Mary-Hope Vass, JMU spokesperson and director of communications, was quoted previously for a story by The Breeze about JMU’s decision-making process in choosing not to require JMU community members to be vaccinated in order to return to the fall.
“The university strongly encourages all members of the JMU community to get vaccinated but there is no current legal basis to require the COVID-19 vaccine. As federal and state guidance evolves, the university will evaluate the health benefits and potential risks in moving forward. If this does become a requirement, proper communication would be issued to inform the student body of the information.”
The protocol clarifies that vaccinated athletes will no longer need COVID-19 testing unless symptomatic. All unvaccinated athletes will continue to partake in the regular testing that has occurred all year.
Athletes will still be required to use the Kinexon technology for contract tracing during practices and games until further notice, as mentioned in the release.
The Breeze will update this information as it becomes available.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.