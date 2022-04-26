sbphoto4/26

Bernett was a part of the 2021 Women's College World Series roster.

 Trevor Cockburn | The Breeze

JMU Athletics released a statement Tuesday morning, announcing the death of JMU softball sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett. 

Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne and JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a joint statement. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program.”

Softball’s Wednesday doubleheader versus Longwood has been canceled, per the press release. 

