JMU Athletics released a statement Tuesday morning, announcing the death of JMU softball sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett.
“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne and JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a joint statement. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program.”
Softball’s Wednesday doubleheader versus Longwood has been canceled, per the press release.
