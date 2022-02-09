34th Hall of Fame class to be inducted Sept. 9. The honorees are Samantha Smith Barany, Kenny Brooks, Dawn Evans, Rodney Landers, Dave Lombardo, Jake Lowery, Anthony Wallace and Jay Woodson.
Barany, swimmer (1997-2001) and head coach (2004-13) for JMU swim & dive, is one of two individuals to win a conference championship as both an athlete and head coach and was the CAA Coach of the Year in 2012.
Brooks (’92), was the former women’s basketball coach from 2002-16 and the winningest head coach in JMU women’s basketball history. In 14 seasons, Brooks won CAA Coach of the Year four times and never missed the postseason.
Former women’s basketball player Evans (2007-11) recorded over 2,600 points as a Duke, averaged 21.3 points per game and was the CAA Player of the Year in her senior season.
JMU football’s Landers (2005-08) gets in 14 years after leading the Dukes to the FCS semifinals. He was a dual-threat quarterback, averaging 126.4 rushing yards per game in 2008, 3,004 rushing and passing yards to go along with 37 touchdowns. Landers was the Walter Payton Award runner-up that year as well.
JMU women’s soccer’s Lombardo was the head coach from 1990-2017 and posted a record of 337-222-35; he led the Dukes to four CAA Championships while earning three CAA Coach of the Year accolades.
Lowery (2009-11) led the 2011 JMU baseball team to a second CAA Championship and an NCAA Regional appearance and won the Johnny Bench Award as the nation’s best catcher. He ranks fourth in triples (13) and 10th in home runs (33) after three seasons and was the National Hitter of the Year, CAA Player of the Year and Virginia State Player of the Year in 2011.
Wallace (2000-03) was selected to the Hall of Fame from the only former sponsored sport in this year’s class. He was the CAA Champion in the long jump and 100-meter in 2002.
Finally, Woodson, formerly of JMU men’s golf from (2000-04), was a three-time CAA honoree and was named to the CAA 25th Anniversary Team.