After losing their final conference game of the season at home Feb. 24 to Marshall, 71-58, JMU women’s basketball came out swinging for redemption and topped the Thundering Herd, 62-43, to advance to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
“I thought we played with an edge,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “Coming off the game we had at home against Marshall where we didn’t have an edge at all, I thought our players really brought it.”
The mindset for the Dukes this week was to start playing like themselves again, O’Regan said.
“When we played the last game at home, we weren’t ourselves and it made us angry,” JMU junior forward Kseniia Kozlova said. “We just wanted to show who we really are and what kind of team we are.”
The Dukes kicked their lead off early, 13-8 halfway through the first quarter.
With 40 seconds left in the first quarter, JMU freshman guard Chloe Sterling made her first tournament appearance for JMU. In the Dukes’ final conference game against Marshall, Sterling had a solid performance in the fourth quarter, with five points and two rebounds in seven minutes.
At the end of the first, JMU held a 24-16 lead. Marshall junior guard Abby Beeman with another strong start after she finished the quarter with five points and two rebounds. Jefferson matched her as JMU’s leading scorer through the first with five points, too.
With only five minutes left in the first half, JMU remained on top of the Herd, 29-18. The Dukes’ defense was on point this quarter as the Herd fought through a scoring drought with only two points scored by Beeman with 9:20 left in the second.
The Dukes went into halftime with a 13-point lead, 37-24. Both Marshall and JMU junior guards, Roshala Scott and Jamia Hazell, respectively, led their teams with seven points apiece.
With a 17-point lead now from the JMU, Beeman was visibly frustrated on the court after the Dukes’ defense slowed the Herd’s play. O’Regan highlighted the strong defensive play from players such as Germond and Sterling.
“I think Beeman is the head of their snake. I thought Caroline [Germond] set the tone, I think she was great,” O’Regan said. “But Chloe Sterling deserves a lot of credit, coming in there, kind of being annoying and staying up on her. I thought being able to have somebody come behind Caroline and play with the same sort of aggressiveness was really key. ”
At the end of the third quarter, JMU kept its 16-point lead over the Herd, 52-36. Scott remained the Herd’s top scorer while Jefferson took over for the Dukes, both with 12 points each.
Sun Belt Sixth Women of the Year, JMU junior guard Peyton McDaniel, drained her first 3-pointer of the game with five minutes left in the fourth, bringing the Dukes’ lead to 56-38. The Dukes’ momentum pushed them toward the finish with a score of 61-38 as they neared the end of regulation, finishing with a 62-43 win.
“We are hungry for it,” Jefferson said, referring to the Sun Belt championship. “It’s lose or go home, and we didn’t want to go home yet.”
The Dukes now advance to the Sun Belt tournament semifinals Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and will play the winner of the Troy versus Old Dominion.
“Step one of three is over,” O’Regan said. “We have two more steps to go.”