JMU football announced the addition of two defensive linemen to the 2021-22 season roster, according to a press release sent Tuesday. The two were added following the announcement of staff role changes, including new defensive coach Corey Hethermen last week.
Head coach Curt Cignetti revealed transfer Bryce Carter as the first addition to the lineup, who will have one year of eligibility with the Dukes. Carter has appeared in 35 career games, starting 24. The Towson transfer led the Tigers in sacks for two straight seasons with 6.5 in 2018 and 4.5 in 2019. In his four seasons, he had 144 tackles to go, 34 for loss, 15 sacks, six forced fumbles and one recovery.
The second transfer comes from FBS powerhouse Ohio State and will have three years of eligibility. Transfer Zaid Hamdan played for the Buckeyes for three seasons, playing five career games — two of which during the 2020 season. Hamdan had four tackles in 2019, three of which came from Miami of Ohio.
Both defensive linemen will join Cignetti’s list of assets in the 2021-22 season, beginning Sept. 4 against Morehead State.
