JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne addressed the media Thursday during JMU Basketball Media Day on recent realignment rumors. The press conference was a part of the media day schedule, but Bourne answered some questions regarding JMU’s position in the CAA.
“We’re open minded — we’re well aware this is a dynamic, changing environment,” Bourne said. “We look at everything that we do from an intentional and diligent standpoint, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
Rumors on JMU’s potential jump began in July when Texas and Oklahoma announced their moves to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) — triggering a wave of movement across the country over the last few months.
On Wednesday, reporters from Yahoo! Sports listed JMU as a target for both the Sunbelt and Conference USA conferences. C-USA also lost six members to the Atlantic Athletic Conference (AAC) earlier this week.
Bourne declined to comment on any individual leagues or schools JMU has been in contact with.
Bourne said stability and regional rivalries are factors playing into JMU’s conference decision making.
“It’s always helpful to make sure to have peers and you can build a sense of rivalry in any league you’re in,” Bourne said. “The most important thing is about fit … and that you’re aligned with institutions you consider peers.”
