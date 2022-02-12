They say pressure makes diamonds. Pressure also made the Tribe turn the ball over frequently Saturday afternoon.
JMU defeated William and Mary 69-55, in large part by forcing 12 steals and 17 Tribe turnovers. Both JMU and William & Mary entered Saturday on three-game losing streaks, and the last game the two met, it went into overtime and was the largest comeback of the college basketball season.
But this rendition between Commonwealth foes was a one-sided affair.
“I’m really happy with our guys,” JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said. “I think we’ve been playing better than the wins and losses have been showing. I keep telling [the players] that, but they needed a win to validate it.”
Before the first media timeout, William & Mary was hitting shots, and it looked like JMU could drop a fourth consecutive game. Two quick 3’s from William & Mary freshman guard Julian Lewis put the Tribe ahead 10-4 at the first media timeout.
Following the media timeout, graduate transfers Alonzo Sule and Charles Falden came off the bench and provided instant sparks, stealing the ball in JMU’s 1-2-2 press and contributing to a 6-0 run.
In the halfcourt, redshirt freshman guard Tyree Ihenacho started his second straight game and took primary ball handling responsibilities from redshirt junior guard Vado Morse. His assist to redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden put the Dukes ahead 18-12 with 10:06 remaining in the half. Ihenacho played at the head of JMU’s press defense, the catalyst of four of 11 first-half steals — a career high for the Minnesota native.
“My legs are still kind of sore,” Ihenacho said about playing heavy minutes after returning Feb. 3 against Northeastern from injury. “But I’m starting to feel a little back to normal — I got a little pep in my step now.”
As JMU continued to press, its lead grew larger. A 16-0 run starting at 9:02 put JMU ahead 34-14 by the end of it. The Tribe didn’t score from 9:42 to 5:21 in the first half.
William & Mary turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, punctuated by a step-back 3-pointer by Morse at the buzzer. JMU went into the locker room ahead 50-29.
William & Mary, on the back of freshman guard Tyler Rice, began to claw back into the game. The Tribe cut it to as low as an 11-point game after a jumper with 7:12 to go by Rice — who scored eight of the Tribe’s 10 points over a four-minute span. During the Tribe’s run, JMU was taking quick shots and was “sloppy” on the offensive end, Byington said.
A 3-pointer from Wooden catalyzed a counter run, which extended JMU’s lead back to 14 with 5:21 left.
“Wooden made a huge shot,” Byington said. “We were a little bit messed up, hadn’t been playing great … We came out, made two stops after that and scored twice after that to push the lead back out.”
William and Mary threw the ball away on two straight possessions, the latter with 4:34 left, and JMU capitalized on offense, extending the lead to 19 on redshirt freshman Justin Amadi’s layup with just over four minutes remaining.
JMU only scored 19 points in the second half. While it’s a large disparity from half one, Morse, Amadi, Ihenacho and Byington agreed: This team got back to defense — the side of the ball JMU’s built on.
“I think, for sure, we’re getting back to where we were,” Morse said.
Ihenacho, despite scoring just two points and attempting three shots, filled the stat sheet in other ways: five rebounds, eight assists — which ties his career high — and four steals. Three Dukes finished in double figures: Morse (15) — his ninth-straight game with at least 15 points — Amadi (13) and Sule (11). Lewis and sophomore forward Ben Wight led the Tribe with 13 points, respectively.
With the win, JMU improves to 14-9 (5-8 CAA) and goes to Delaware on Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. William & Mary falls to 5-20 (4-9 CAA) and faces UNCW on the same day at 2 p.m.
