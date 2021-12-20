In a game that proved to be a tale of two halves, high-scoring performances from JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson‘s 21 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double and sophomore forward Claire Neff’s 18 points proved to be the difference for the Dukes — snapping a five-game losing streak to defeat the Patriots 69-61.
“Me and Kiki are tight, and if she’s not there then I need to be there a little more, and if I’m not there, she needs to be there a little more,” Neff said. “When we’re both there together, it's amazing.”
The Dukes started slow, as the Patriots went on a 5-0 run for the first 4:08. GMU’s zone defense proved difficult to crack as JMU settled for contested 3-pointers and failed to convert. GMU controlled the paint in its 9-2 first-quarter run — they outscored JMU in the paint 4-0 and had two offensive rebounds.
JMU found gaps in GMU’s zone with back-to-back layups and a 3-pointer from senior guard Madison Green to cut the lead to two with a 7-2 run. JMU’s bench played a large role in containing the GMU lead to 11-9; the Dukes’ bench outscored the GMU bench 5-0 in the first quarter.
Neff and GMU junior guard Jordan Wakefield traded 3-pointers to begin the second quarter. Neff hit another 3-pointer to tie the game at 15 with 6:51 to play in the half. Senior guard Jaydin Carodine gave JMU its first lead of the game 4:37 into the second quarter as she got her own miss twice, drew a foul and hit her free throws to make it 18-17. Carodine finished the half with 10 rebounds, leading all players.
GMU’s first quarter defensive intensity was matched by JMU in the second. While JMU attacked the ball and made offense difficult for the Patriots with a high half-court press, GMU managed to hit contested jumpers. GMU junior forward Tamia Lawhorne hit two 3-pointers to propel GMU to a 6-0 run until JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson hit a 3-pointer of her own to stop the run. GMU maintained its lead as the half ended 27-24.
Neff continued to knock down 3-pointers in the second half. She began the third quarter with two quick threes to tie the game at 32. Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman’s presence in the paint fueled JMU’s quick start to the half; she grabbed an offensive rebound, scored and drew a foul in the lane.
GMU junior guard Jordan Wakefield answered Neff and the Dukes with two 3-pointers to extend the Patriots’ lead to 35-32. However, Neff continued her prolific night from beyond the arc as she tied the game at 35. Jefferson added on with a layup and a jump shot to make it a 7-0 run and take a 39-35 lead. Mason was held scoreless for over 3:30 in the quarter. Neff scored 12 in the quarter, shooting 3-for-5 from three to give JMU a 45-41 lead entering the fourth.
“My shot has just been a little bit off lately, and now school is done; [my] mind is cleared,” Neff said. “I’ve been getting into the gym more, so I think I’ve got my strength back and I’m ready to roll.”
The Patriots continued to fight in the fourth after the Dukes’ barrage in the third. GMU returned to a focus on strong interior offense, grabbing three offensive rebounds and drawing a foul in the first 3:30 of play. The Patriots used their six paint points to take a 48-47 lead with 7:50 to go in the fourth. However, JMU answered with a 7-2 run, led by a three from Jefferson and a steal, layup and stout defense from sophomore guard Jamia Hazell to add to her 10 points.
“My focus has been on defense; defense wins games,” Hazell said, describing her approach in transition. “[It’s] mainly just watching film, going over the scouts, their plays, whether they’re running zone and man and also staying on your toes and anticipation.”
A travel call on Hazell allowed GMU to cut the lead to one, and a subsequent technical foul on Hazell tied the game at 54. JMU battled through the GMU comeback with a 8-0 led by six points from Jefferson and a charge drawn by senior guard Madison Green. The Dukes held GMU scoreless for 3:20 in the fourth, and the Patriots shot 0-for-7 from the field for 5:15 until there were only 23 seconds remaining
GMU was forced to intentionally foul down 62-56 with 1:29 remaining in the fourth, but JMU shot 7-for-10 from the line in the last 1:30 to extend its lead. Converting at the line, coupled with Jefferson’s 11 point fourth quarter and tough defense, propelled the Dukes to a 69-61 road victory.
JMU improves to 4-7 on the year and snaps a five-game losing streak. The Dukes look to carry the momentum from its victory into their next contest Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at Delaware following a brief holiday break. GMU falls to 6-6 and turns its attention to Coppin State Dec. 28th at 5 p.m. back at home.
“The streak never bothers me; I’m a one at a time guy, so that wasn’t hanging over my head,” O’Regan said. “If we had lost four games that we shouldn’t have, that would hang over my head more, but I threw them a tough schedule, and you’re a couple inches away from ending up with sporadic wins throughout there.”
