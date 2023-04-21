Five scoreless innings from the Ragin’ Cajuns, four lead changes in the final two innings, five different JMU pitchers — it all culminated in one swing from graduate pinch hitter Jaylon Lee to give JMU a game one win over Louisiana, 10-8.
“I’m just happy I was in place and I was in the right mindset to get the win for my guys,” Lee said.
Lee’s last at-bat ended the game and snapped JMU’s four-game losing streak, which started when the Dukes got swept in their three-game series against Southern Miss last weekend and continued with a 19-12 loss to Maryland on Wednesday.
“You know, that was a tough little stretch for us,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I told the guys: Every team kind of goes through some tough stretches, and you just got to grind through it. I’m so proud of how they grinded through it tonight.”
On the other hand, Louisiana was arriving in Harrisonburg after upsetting No. 1 LSU 8-5 on Tuesday.
JMU freshman pitcher Ryan Ertlschweiger watched that game, he said, but not too much of it. He started against the Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday, and he said he didn’t want to watch much because “they were hitting well that game,” and he didn’t want it to get to his head.
Despite Louisiana scoring eight runs against the top-ranked Tigers, Ertlschweiger kept the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless through the first five innings, while setting new career-highs in innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts with six.
“I tip my cap to [Ertlschweiger] for throwing into the sixth and pitching the way he pitched against them,” Ikenberry said.
Just three days removed from its LSU win, Louisiana found itself down 4-0 with only three hits entering the sixth inning against JMU. But JMU’s lead wouldn’t last.
Ertlschweiger’s night ended in the sixth after he gave up a walk following a two-RBI triple. JMU’s pitching problem wouldn’t end there. The Dukes made three more pitching changes over the next two innings, giving up six runs and the lead in the process.
“I thought our bullpen was just out there throwing tonight and they weren't really pitching,” Ikenberry said. “That's why we went to a bunch of different guys just to try to show them some different looks and kind of hold on there.”
A homer from sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone tied the game for the Dukes before an RBI triple from graduate center fielder Jack Cone gave JMU the lead again 7-6. But junior catcher Julian Brock’s two-RBI homer in the ninth gave Louisiana a 8-7 lead and would’ve won the game — though that changed with a single swing from Lee.
“I was just happy that I could do that for a team,” Lee said. “We worked hard in that game.”