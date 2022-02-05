JMU women’s basketball defeated Elon 71-56 on the road Friday. The Dukes improve to 10-10 (6-3 CAA), and the Phoenix fall to 10-8 (2-6 CAA).
JMU had failed to score until the halfway point of the first quarter in the past two games, but senior guard Jaylin Carodine broke that streak by sinking two free throws in the first minute.
The Dukes kept the score close early in the first, trailing 9-6 until the 5:31 mark. Carodine scored a 2-pointer and a layup to tie the score at 9-9. JMU got into foul trouble early, committing three team fouls that forced them to defend loosely.
Carodine continued to fuel the Dukes’ offense, scoring eight points and making both of her field goals heading into the first media timeout. JMU led 25-17 at the end of the first — finishing the quarter on a 16-4 scoring run. A few minutes later, Jefferson added a 3-pointer.
JMU opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run until Elon senior guard Brie Perpignan made a layup to end the drought. Jefferson continued her hot streak — adding a fast-break layup to put the Dukes ahead 36-21. JMU controlled the momentum in the first half.
The Dukes shot 6-for-12 on field goals and led 42-30 at halftime. JMU forced Elon to commit nine turnovers in the first half compared to its four.
The Dukes picked up where they left off in the third quarter — starting the second half on a 6-0 run until the 7:17 mark. Elon answered with a scoring run of its own — out-scoring the Dukes 10-4 and making the deficit 52-42 with 2:30 remaining in the quarter. After Hazell scored a layup, senior guard Kayla Liles hit a 3-pointer for the Phoenix to cut their deficit to nine. With Elon gaining momentum, JMU took a 56-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
The scoring was mostly back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, with neither team establishing a sustained run. The Phoenix contested the Dukes on defense and forced turnovers, allowing them to claw back to within six points with 3:30 left. Needing the tie, the Phoenix forced a turnover on a JMU inbound but failed to turn it into points. After a jump ball, Elon was awarded possession, but Sean O’Regan contested that it should’ve been the Dukes’ ball. Despite the on-court confusion, JMU held the Phoenix scoreless for the remainder of the game and won 71-56.
Jefferson finished with the JMU-high 19 points and had eight rebounds. Carodine recorded a double-double with 14 points and 19 rebounds. Perpignan finished with a career-high 34 points for Elon.
The Dukes will face William & Mary at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Williamsburg, Virginia. Elon hosts Towson on the same day and time.
