In the bottom of the ninth, down by three, sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone hit a walk-off grand slam after the Diamond Dukes got three hits and loaded the bases, giving JMU its first Sun Belt series win.
What a difference an inning makes.
JMU baseball’s 4-3 win against Georgia State completely changed in one half-inning. Before the ninth, JMU only had four hits all game and no runs. The game was a defensive slugfest, highlighted by a pitchers duel.
Starting on the mound was sophomore Todd Mozoki, who pitched eight innings and recorded seven strikeouts, setting new career highs in both categories. He later said it was the most he had pitched since high school. In those innings, he allowed just four hits and one run.
“Honestly, it was the best game I've ever been a part of,” Schiavone said. “Todd doing what he does every time and going as long as he did was just amazing. I'm so glad I could be a part of it in helping through it and get a W at the end of it.”
Helping him achieve those numbers was freshman third baseman Wyatt Peifer, who recorded a career high seven assists. Mozoki called the performance “awesome” and said it gives him confidence when he knows the defense has his back.
The problem for the Dukes? Through the first eight innings, Georgia State’s starter, senior pitcher Ryan Watson, matched Mozoki’s performance, recording eight strikeouts and allowing only four hits and no runs to keep the Dukes off the board until the ninth.
JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry said that when redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak — who has 26 RBIs this season and was called “the RBI Machine” by his head coach — didn’t get a hit in his first two at-bats, he found himself asking, “What’s going on?”
On the other hand, the three hits and one run in the second that Mozoki gave up was the only offense Georgia State could muster for most of the game. After that inning, the Panthers went hitless until the seventh inning. It wasn’t until Mozoki was replaced by redshirt junior Sean Culkin to start the ninth that Georgia State’s offense came alive again.
The Panthers loaded the bases, scoring one run before Culkin was replaced by redshirt junior Matt Kleinfelter, who allowed one more run off a fielders’ choice before retiring the side.
But Watson’s performance wouldn’t last in the ninth inning. He started the inning giving up a single to freshman second baseman Mike Mancini. Mancini advanced to second after graduate right fielder Jaylon Lee reached off a catcher’s interference. Watson would record one last strikeout before giving up a single to sophomore designated hitter Coleman Calabrese, ending his night.
GSU graduate pitcher Zach Ottinger came in to relieve Watson. The first and only batter he faced was Schiavone. Once the catcher’s hit flew over the left field wall, Watson ended the night with six hits and three runs, two earned.
Schaivone ensured his pitcher — and roommate’s — performance led to a win. Mozoki said he was proud of him and let him enjoy the moment.
“We all had confidence in Jason,” Mozoki said. “He has great power, and we knew he was gonna come though. He’s a hard working catcher. It's just amazing, honestly.”
JMU will finish out its series against Georgia State on Saturday at 1 p.m. When looking past that to the rest of the team’s conference slate, Ikenberry said to expect what we’ve seen this weekend.
“It's a really talented league,” he said. “Every weekend is gonna be what you're seeing right now.”