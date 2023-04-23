No. 4 JMU lacrosse defeated Rutgers 14-7 Sunday, its 15th straight win, now the longest streak in program history. It’s also the first time since 2018 JMU has amassed a 15-1 record, the same year it went on to win the national championship.
Here are some highlights from the game:
After taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Dukes gave up three goals in the final five minutes to end the quarter tied 3-3. JMU scored all three shots on goal in the quarter, while redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan saved four of Rutgers seven shots. Buchanan finished the day with nine saves.
Senior attacker Tai Jankowski netted two of the Dukes’ five goals during the second quarter, finishing the game as the team's leading scorer with a career-high five goals.
Two of JMU's third quarter goals were scored by redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson, who finished the game with four total. Jankowski and Peterson joined redshirt junior attacker Taylor Marchetti as the three Dukes to have a multi-goal game, as Marchetti scored twice for the fourth time this season.
Redshirt senior defender Mairead Durkin earned her 128th caused turnover with three during the game, breaking former defender Emma Johnson’s (2017-2021) all-time school record of 126. This is the 13th game this season the Dukes have held their opponents to single digits.
The Dukes have their final game of the regular season Saturday at noon, when they take on ECU 10-6 (3-2 AAC) in Greenville, North Carolina.