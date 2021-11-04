The impact of the last two seasons of JMU basketball started with the closing of the Convocation Center and its 40-year history with streamers flying over the heads of players, coaches and fans to create a purple and gold oasis. JMU women’s basketball defeated Delaware, and the team made streamer snow angels after the win.
Cut to March — JMU men’s basketball’s headed to the conference tournament, hosted at the $86.7 million Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC), ready to welcome back limited fans and show off “The Bank” to the CAA and the world of college basketball. However, this ending wasn’t celebratory; it was instead a somber close as the Dukes fell to Elon.
Now, there’s a mix of hope from two years ago combined with the potential and excitement that’’s been carried over from last season. JMU basketball opens the AUBC to full capacity for fans, two March Madness-contending programs and a feeling of normalcy that’s been missing since 2019.
“I used this analogy a lot last year … To me, [last year] was like, ‘I got a brand new Ferrari and I got no gas,” JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan said. “To do all this stuff that we do and not be rewarded with the community support, I think, is just a sad thing. I couldn’t be more excited to get fans in here.”
O’Regan said that last year, the benches couldn’t be together and that he was coaching in a mask. COVID-19 protocols separated the team, but now that there’s some normalcy in the locker room and on the court, O’Regan said he couldn’t be more excited for the 2021-22 season.
“I just want us to play and have fun,” O’Regan said. “I think you can enjoy it more now because it’s been taken away.”
When the AUBC opened in 2020, it couldn’t be used at its fullest potential due to the pandemic’s shutdown of the sports world. Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner said ahead of the 2020-21 season that several features in the arena were designed for fan interaction, and O’Regan added that without those fans, “it felt like nobody was there.”
Junior guard Kiki Jefferson agreed that it felt like there were no fans in attendance. Last year, the All-CAA First Team player said that while she brings energy herself, she also feeds on the crowd noise. The Dukes took notice of the lack of fan noise. Heading into this season, Jefferson said it feels like 2019.
“That’s the word: excitement,” Jefferson said. “I’m just ready to put a show on for the fans. We missed them a lot last year, [and] we’re ready to bring and be able to hear them.”
Something else that contributed to the lack of noise and excitement in the arena: the absence of the JMU Pep Band.
In the Convocation Center, the Pep Band sat behind a basket and provided both programs with pregame, halftime and postgame music. In addition, the band booed the other team, cheered for the Dukes and attempted to intimidate the opponent at the free-throw line.
O’Regan is a JMU 2003 alumnus and was a student manager during his time as an undergraduate, serving as head manager for three years. Last year, O’Regan said the band was a part of JMU’s signature and that the programs are built by the band. The Pep Band has been a constant during his time at JMU, and he said he’s excited about this season — he’s loved the band for as long as he’s been here.
JMU women’s basketball is a team filled with familiar faces. The coaching staff transitioned from the Convocation Center to AUBC and, in a time filled with change, the Dukes’ program’s personnel stayed the same.
For JMU men’s basketball, the situation couldn’t be more different — 2020 marked the beginning of the Mark Byington era.
Fans may already know the story. Men’s basketball changed completely from 2019-20 to 2020-21. Multiple players transferred out at the conclusion of the 2020 CAA tournament, and previous head coach Louis Rowe parted ways with the school after four seasons. That year, the Dukes finished next to last in the standings.
In 2021, JMU won the CAA regular season championship. However, the team was composed of freshmen and a coaching staff new to Harrisonburg. Byington came to JMU after spending the last seven seasons at Georgia Southern.
“We haven’t used [the AUBC] for home-court advantage yet,” Byington said. “The environment comes from the fans and the people. I know people are excited to come in here, cheer for us, and we’re excited to have them — it’s going to be completely different from last year.”
Byington said he expects JMU to come alive in the men’s opener against Carlow University, and after the success the team had last season, he said he believes this is the next step for the program.
“We’ve been able to use this arena for recruiting,” Byington said. “We’ve got a beautiful arena, one of the nicest in the country. But now, we need an environment.”
Bringing the AUBC to its full form this season isn’t just about the programs themselves but the ability to show both the arena and JMU Athletics as a whole off to the world. Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said he’s excited to bring in more in-state games, the CAA tournament for the women’s team and more TV deals for JMU.
“I think this year’s slate [of in-state games] is terrific,” Bourne said. “It’s really strong, and that’s what your public wants to be. It’s a great opportunity for us. We’ve got so many good schools in the state of Virginia — to be able to capitalize and play regional peers is very important to us.”
U. Va, the 2019 national champion, comes to Harrisonburg on Dec. 7, and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. In addition, JMU men’s basketball has three games on CBS Sports Network and six games on NBC Sports Washington. JMU women’s basketball has six games on NBC Sports Washington, one on ACC Network and one on ESPN+.
“I think that [media deals are] one of those line items in our budget that as we grow that item, that line item in our budget is going to grow,” Bourne said.
2021 is JMU’s chance to “restart” at the AUBC. O’Regan said he senses a pressure to perform well with all the expectations on the Dukes’ back, but in comparison with last year, the team is excited to get going.
Last year, Jefferson said that while the team is “locked in,” they still notice the little things that weren’t there that will be welcomed back with open arms. She said they’ve felt the lack of team spirit, the quietness without the Pep Band and the crowd yelling “three” as a 3-point shot slides through the net.
Jefferson, O’Regan and Byington all had the same thing to say about the return of fans — this is what the program’s been waiting for, and that opening week, it’ll be a time to remember.
“I’m definitely going to look into the crowd knowing they’re there, they’re screaming,” Jefferson said. “We’re going to use [the crowd] a lot. We’re going to make our own energy at the beginning of the game, [but] once the crowd’s into it … We’re going to feed off of them.”
