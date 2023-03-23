It circled back to one ranking: sixth place. That’s where coaches in the Sun Belt placed JMU women’s basketball in late October, just before head coach Sean O’Regan and senior guard Kiki Jefferson made the trip down to New Orleans for the conference’s media days.
The Dukes didn’t look phased by it. In fact, sixth place became motivation throughout the regular season.
Six months later, in a quiet press conference room at Ohio State, there were tears, and gratitude.
“I’m just so grateful to be a part of this journey,” graduate guard Caroline Germond said. “James Madison was what I was looking for, so thank you, Coach O, for trusting me every day and thank you to my teammates too, they make me smile every day and that’s really good.”
But at the end of it all, with the Sun Belt Championship trophy just feet away from him and March Madness name plates on his desk, O’Regan sat in his office at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, still wanting more.
“My immediate goal is to win next year,” he said. “It was long overdue for this program to have one. And, you know, I think it would just add to our group’s hunger to get back to where it is, as opposed to the opposite. Like, ‘We reached it, and now we're good.’ I think it's the opposite. I think it's like, ‘We want more of that.’”
O’Regan brought JMU its first women’s basketball conference championship since the Kenny Brooks era (2002-16), bringing the Dukes back to March Madness. O’Regan led his star senior, Jefferson, to her first-ever player of the year award, after receiving CAA Rookie of the Year during the 2019-20 season.
So when the final buzzer brought an abrupt end to this year’s season, the Dukes had nothing left to do but sit back and reflect.
“In the postgame after, [O’Regan] was like, ‘Try and take a step back and just kind of look to see what we did and what we accomplished,’” junior guard Peyton McDaniel said. “Like, our season obviously wasn't defined by that one loss.”
Now, the offseason work begins. O’Regan said he’s given his team some time off but that his office door remains open if they need it. In the meantime, he said he gets to play “general manager.”
“I think that's probably the biggest thing is, who's on your team, what the roles are going to be, etc.,” O’Regan said. “And then when there are vacancies, filling them up and finding good quality student-athletes to come in here and play.”
The majority of next season’s nonconference schedule is complete, though unavailable to the public for now, O’Regan said, and it includes a few return games from previous opponents. So really, it’s all about taking the next steps toward a repeat.
But the head coach wasn’t afraid to relish in what 2022-23 meant to him.
There was a sense of chemistry, a long-term, injury-free roster and a hunger that O’Regan said made a difference. To the head coach, that was the it-factor between any other team he'd coached in his seven seasons at the helm.
O’Regan said there’s always a level of hope and excitement, but this year was different: The Dukes had a little bit of luck on their side.
“I think you never really know how it's gonna happen,” O’Regan said. “But I can't say I was surprised. I always thought we were in a position to do it, it's a matter of doing it. And there's so many factors that go into that, including luck, and you have to have some good luck for it to all come together.”
To go along with that good fortune, O’Regan said the Dukes’ team chemistry was unlike anything he’d ever worked with as a head coach. And after two seasons where the team’s chemistry could’ve improved, O’Regan said, his team was willing to sacrifice whatever it took to win the Sun Belt — and it paid off.
“The sacrifices that were made, I think that’s what makes this group really unique,” O’Regan said. “Like I've never had a team with 15 players the whole year, all healthy, and they were in it this year and we didn't have chemistry problems, we didn't have negativity, we didn't have complaining. I think that's like, that's pretty special. That does not happen, it's like lightning striking.”
The whirlwind of the postseason, both in the Sun Belt Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, didn’t give the Dukes much time to fully process what was happening — but it was all about “a mission,” McDaniel said. It wasn’t until after the season-ending loss to Ohio State when players took time on their own to really process what they accomplished.
“It's a lot, and the experience is super cool. But ultimately, we're there to win, like, we're there for one reason,” McDaniel said. “There was definitely a mission on our mind.”
For McDaniel, her junior year sported one of her biggest comebacks, going from completely sidelined with an injury to the Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year. That luck O’Regan referred to was all part of her “cycle,” as she called it, and continuing to better herself.
That cycle will continue through the offseason — even though JMU has some time off for the foreseeable future, the junior is already itching to get back out on the court.
“We were able to do that last year, but that doesn't give us any extra points for next year or anything like that,” McDaniel said. “So, you just gotta keep working. We got to keep working on our craft over the summer, and everyone's getting better.”
There’s almost eight months until JMU plays again. But Wednesday morning marked a change JMU will have to tackle soon: Jefferson announced she’s entering the transfer portal.
Nevertheless, those eight months give O’Regan and co. time to figure out their next steps. Their goal is the same as this year’s — win a championship again.
But McDaniel said after tasting it this season, she’s hungrier than ever before.
“The moment like when that happens, it's just surreal,” McDaniel said. “There's a lot of times where you're just there and you're in the middle of it, and you're, like, that kind of rainstorm and you don't see a light at the end of the tunnel. But, like, when you hold up the trophy, and you kind of feel that feeling, it's like, ‘OK, like, it was worth it.’”