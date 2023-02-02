Over the summer, senior global supply chain major Bryce Conti rode a jet boat in Cartagena, Colombia.
Suddenly, one of its engines broke down.
The group of about 20 students on a study-abroad program was on its way to Isla De Tierra Bomba for a special excursion after completing their classes. The engine malfunction stranded them for an hour.
JMU field hockey senior midfielder Diede Remijnse was on the boat, too. She was in Cartagena for two weeks on the study-abroad trip for her global supply chain management minor.
While waiting for help, sunburn and hunger ensued. But eventually, another boat arrived to offer help, and the obstacle became another memory for Remijnse and co. that sparked friendships on their trip to South America.
“It was amazing, honestly, like I've never been to South America before, and Columbia was a beautiful country,” Remijnse said. She described both the American and Colombian students who she traveled with as “amazing.”
Cartagena is home to 914,552 of Columbia’s 51.5 million total residents and is a major port city located along the Caribbean. It is the fifth-most populated city in Colombia and home to FC Cartagena of the Segunda Division soccer league.
The program involved studying global supply chain management for two weeks in Colombia, then two weeks studying back at JMU. Before traveling to Colombia, the exchange students visited the U.S. first, where the majority of lectures occurred, McKayla Stapleton, a senior at JMU and one of the students on the study-abroad trip, said. In Colombia, the main focus was creating a product made of yucca, a root vegetable used to make medicine to show a unique way the resource can be used.
As part of the program, students visited a yucca farm, where they immediately discovered a new lifestyle. Stapleton recalled a community of Columbians growing yucca in their backyards, rather than what she assumed she’d see: larger fields of the root.
“They rode around donkey's horses. All the kids were barefoot,” Stapleton said. “The most exciting thing for them was a soccer ball and a broken net … By the time we got there, we had forgotten all about the yucca. We were really so immersed in a different culture.”
While touring the yucca farm, students were shown the process of how the product is prepared. They participated in digging holes in the ground and pulling the branches from out under the ground, Remijnse said.
“I think it was just fun to get out of my comfort zone a little bit and meet people from a different culture and learn about their country and the culture from their perspective,” Remijnse said. “It was also fun to kind of show them America and a lot of the differences.”
Some of these included finding different ways of greeting and different standards of what ‘s considered normal, Remijnse said. The experience differed from home even at a conversational aspect, Stapleton said, as when meeting someone for the first time, instead of receiving a classic handshake, people would greet one another with a hug and kiss on the cheek.
Remijnse found it funny that in Colombia showing up late to class seemed to be the norm. The American students would always show up on time and be unsure if the Colombian students would even arrive.
Field trips ranged from visiting shipping sites to more casual things, like seeing the new “Top Gun” movie with Spanish subtitles. Students also took a Champeta dance class, which is a traditional Colombian dance. Stapleton didn’t know what to expect going into it — the professors surprised them with the dance — but it ended up being “really fun,” she said.
Stapleton described the streets in Columbia as “real-life Mario Kart,” saying it was far more chaotic than driving in the U.S.
“I think the driver's test is like two days of driving,” Stapleton said. “You log 13 hours and you're good to go.”
Remijnse said she's eager to travel again and learn more about new cultures. She said she feels more “open-minded” and wants to see new perspectives from people around the world.
“I got even more excited to explore the rest of the world,” she said, “and it's just changed me as a person. “It was definitely one of the best experiences in my life,” she said.
Remijnse has applied what she learned from the trip on the field, as JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said she feels the senior midfielder has an increased sense of leadership and stronger than before winning attitude.
During JMU's 2022 season, Remijnse started all 17 games and finished second in scoring on the team with 10 goals. Her performances, which included seven multiple-point games and three two-goal outings, earned her a spot on the NFHCA Division I South Region Second Team.
Outside of the field, Remijnse's lived in the U.S. for three years now and after also traveling to Malaysia, she said she’s open to travel back to Asia or perhaps Africa. The multitude of experiences has helped Remijnse appreciate what she has, she said.
“If you really experience it, it opens your eyes to different things,” Remijnse said. “I feel like it helps you grow as a person as well.”