Mark Byington didn’t sleep the night of Nov. 2. The men’s basketball coach said he was distraught because he knew how hurt his players would be in less than 24 hours.
His players learned the next day that the CAA banned JMU athletics from postseason conference tournaments following the announcement of its move to the Sun Belt Conference.
The ban marked the beginning of what Byington called the toughest season he’s ever coached.
Despite it, JMU rolled early on — the Dukes started 10-2, partly because Byington said the nonconference games felt normal. Redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden said there wasn’t much pressure early on and that the team was just trying to have fun.
Soon after, though, hardships caught up to JMU: COVID-19 hit the Dukes right before conference play and the backcourt got battered with injuries, each dwindling the chances of snagging a once-promising postseason tournament bid. Byington said the weight of everything became heavier and heavier as different roadblocks kept coming, sometimes becoming too much.
“It’s like he’s playing five-card poker and he’s only got three cards,” Towson head coach Pat Skerry said of Byington’s situation. “When the train goes off the tracks, it’s frustrating, it’s hard … It’s just really challenging — injuries, keeping your guys motivated — it’s just almost an impossible situation for a coach.”
Through everything men’s basketball faced, everyone interviewed — in JMU’s program and outside — painted a similar picture: Byington was dealt a never-before-seen confluence of obstacles, and it wasn’t an accident that JMU still finished with an above-.500 record.
‘Absolute gut punch’
JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne was going to tell all student-athletes Nov. 3 about the ban after coaches heard the day prior, but Byington didn’t want his players to be blindsided. He said he wanted them to hear the news from him first.
Wooden said Byington’s announcement shocked all players and that Byington was as devastated as they were. Even still, Wooden said Byington emphasized there was a whole season ahead of them.
But that didn’t make the sting go away.
“It was an absolute gut punch,” Byington said. “There [are] a lot of teams that go into the said conference tournaments and are No. 4 or 5, 6, 7 seeds, and they win it. At our best, we were good enough to win it.”
Skerry, like Byington, has had to coach a team banned from the CAA tournament. Towson in 2012-13 went 18-13 (13-5 CAA) and was second in the conference but Skerry said an Academic Progress Rate (APR) issue from a previous regime kept the Tigers from competing.
“Probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do to a team was tell them that they couldn’t play in a postseason tournament,” Skerry said. “It just wasn’t easy to.”
CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio told The Breeze on March 28 that the ban is something the league won’t comment further on. In November, the CAA’s Board of Directors reaffirmed its decision to deny a waiver request from JMU to participate in CAA postseason tournaments because “JMU alone set a timeline for its withdrawal from the CAA, having full knowledge of the consequences of its decision.”
No chance at winning the CAA tournament meant JMU had to punch a ticket to a postseason tournament the harder way: as an at-large bid. These bids go to teams that don’t win their conference tournament but still accumulated an adequate resume for the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) or even the College Basketball Invitational (CBI), which the CAA’s UNC Wilmington won this year.
Over the last decade, CAA postseason activity looks like this: It’s sent just one team — its automatic qualifier, the team that won the CAA postseason tournament — to the NCAA Tournament each year. The NIT and CBI have seen six and three representatives from the conference, respectively, or nine of 320 available spots — typically going to No. 1 or No. 2 seeds that don’t win the CAA postseason tournament. The CAA tournament champion’s been seeded as low as No. 6 with Drexel in 2020-21, and the No. 1 seed has won the CAA postseason tournament four out of 10 times.
As JMU’s clearest path to postseason action is through winning the conference tournament in a normal season, players were pressing during conference play to secure an at large. Wooden said this was a good thing at times — teammates were holding one another extra accountable because they couldn’t afford a loss — but once the team started losing CAA games, pressure built up and basketball wasn’t as fun anymore.
“I wish I would have known the pulse of the team that they felt like they had to be perfect this year,” Byington said. “They thought they had to go, you know, 30-1 this year or 29-2, and that’s unrealistic. We weren’t built for that. There’s not many teams that country built for that.”
‘They’re putting things on the line’
Skerry’s Tigers in 2020-21 sustained season-altering injuries and finished 4-14. By the end of that season, Towson had three of its key contributors on the pine: now-junior and redshirt junior guards Jason Gibson and Nicholas Timberlake and graduate forward Juwan Gray, who one year later combined to average 30.5 points per game and led Towson to the NIT, going from worst to first in the conference (25-9, 15-3 CAA).
But in 2021-22, after finishing No. 1 in the CAA regular season the year prior, it was JMU who caught the injury bug. Redshirt freshman guard Tyree Ihenacho battled three separate injuries, starting in the preseason and later missing a 54-day chunk of the regular season. Graduate guard Charles Falden missed a two-game stretch in early February. Redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland missed every game after Jan. 22, and likewise did graduate guard Takal Molson after Jan. 27. JMU assistant coach Xavier Joyner said to The Breeze on March 23 that Molson tore his ACL.
In total, 48 games were missed by players in JMU’s beginning-of-the-year rotation.
With shifted personnel and a starting lineup that changed seven times, Byington changed with it — he deployed more zone defense in the second half of the season, which Joyner said was also done to prevent fatigue. JMU gave up 67.5 points per game before Molson’s injury and 77.3 after in the remaining 13 (counting Jan. 27).
At its peak, JMU sported a robust, 10-man rotation. Against U.Va., 10 players logged minutes, and all starters played between 23-31 minutes while the first three off the bench played 20, 17 and 14 minutes. By Feb. 10 versus Elon, it was an eight-man rotation, with all starters playing north of 30 minutes.
But Byington said he was rubbed the wrong way when his players sacrificed their bodies with no reward on the other end. He said JMU administration didn’t restrict what coaches could say about the ban, so he spoke his mind, even calling JMU a “sacrificial lamb” to the CAA on Feb. 8.
“When you have guys that have season-ending injuries and they’re putting things on the line and they get hurt, that bothered me,” Byington said. “It bothered me that they’re out there putting their health on the line, and they give it all they got, and then … it’s for what goal at the end of it?”
‘Almost like it was a recreational activity’
While players dipped in and out of the lineup due to injury, the whole program was put on pause with COVID-19 before conference play. Between COVID-19 outbreaks at JMU and upcoming opponents, the Dukes didn’t play from after the Radford game Dec. 11 until Jan. 9 versus Hofstra, missing two games in between.
The 29-day pause was the second longest in Division I this past year.
Towson, which went through three separate COVID-19 pauses in 2020-21, only had 20 practices from its first to last game. Skerry said that season felt like a recreational activity at times with how disorganized the season was and that he was trying to get a jump on the 2021-22 season during it. Byington said coaching with next year in mind wasn’t his sole priority but that he’s always thinking of that and evaluating the roster.
“To me, the only way to build these things is you’ve got to try to develop the right habits, and you got to have the right routine,” Skerry said. “To do that, for us, most of that through COVID was just thrown out the window. If I knew if it was gonna be that hard, I wouldn’t even try … It’s like, ‘We got a lot of games left’ — we do, but we don’t.”
At JMU, Joyner said that Byington’s candidness got the team through COVID-19. Joyner himself was away from the team until Jan. 3 with the virus, and he said Byington was always transparent with sending out timely texts that kept him in the loop. With the team, Joyner said Byington was upfront with who might’ve caught the virus, alerting teammates to steer clear.
“He never panicked,” Joyner said. “He did a great job of handling that and keeping our guys somewhat composed as much as possible.”
‘We ran out of gas’
Through conference play, though, JMU showed resilience, Joyner said. The Dukes were 3-3 to begin conference play and didn’t lose three in a row until an early-February stretch of games decided by seven, six and four points, respectively. Joyner said this was largely because of how Byington narrated game tape: “If we eliminated these mistakes, we would have won this game,” Joyner recalled Byington telling the team time and time again, which he said kept players focused.
“[Byington] just made sure that we stayed positive with the guys, even when we knew they were super down at times because they didn’t have a postseason,” Joyner said. “He didn’t want us to drop our level because we know we didn’t have anything to play for.”
Two team goals kept the Dukes motivated this season, Joyner said: Winning all its in-state games and finishing with a winning record for the second season in a row. JMU accomplished both — it defeated Old Dominion, George Mason, U.Va. and Radford over the span of 27 days during nonconference play; and it finished 15-14, the first time since 2014-15 and 2015-16 with back-to-back above-.500 seasons.
Different players also kept individual goals to motivate themselves — Wooden’s was to make an All-CAA team, but he didn’t — but when the team goals were accomplished and CAA play dragged on, Joyner said the team ran out of gas by the last game of the season Feb. 26, losing to Towson 95-69, capping its second stretch of three-straight losses.
“You had to keep changing your goals to motivate guys,” Byington said. “Those kind of, sometimes, overtook some of the team stuff, and it showed in our play that sometimes we didn’t play as well as a team as we should have. Guys were playing more for individual [goals] because they didn’t have that team goal at the end of the season.”
Another CAA team, the College of Charleston, was ramping up its level of play as JMU waned, which Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey said was aided by its anticipation for the CAA tournament.
The two teams were in similar spots standings-wise late in the year, with JMU and Charleston both 3-5 in the conference and tied for sixth with 10 games left. In their last five games, the Cougars defeated fifth-place and CAA tournament champion Delaware, third-place Hofstra 92-76 in the first round of the CAA tournament and lost by three to second-place UNCW in the semifinals.
Kelsey said this wouldn’t have been possible without the motivation March Madness brought.
“We knew the conference tournament was coming, we knew we were three games away from going to the NCAA Tournament, and all of our basketball dreams could still be accomplished — that’s hope,” Kelsey said. “My job was easier as a leader to be able to motivate my team because I had those built-in things.”
‘It’s not just the coach’
Skerry was quick to point to other factors that negated a JMU run this year: a few bad bounces in both UNCW games and that the CAA was as deep of a conference as it’s been in 5-6 years, with two 2020-21 bottom-of-the-league teams — Towson and UNCW — finishing first and second this year. Skerry said the university needs to continue supporting Byington following this season.
“It’s not just the coach — I can tell you right now, it’s not just the coach. You got to do things to help the coach,” Skerry said. “You give him a healthy team and a normal year again, they’re gonna be a factor. He was already a factor in the Sun Belt at Georgia Southern … [JMU’s] program’s in really good shape.”
Multiple other head coaches want to see Byington’s Dukes bounce back, including Bobby Cremins, former Charleston head coach (2006-12) when Byington was his top assistant. Cremins said he and Byington would go on recruiting trips where Byington would drive for 12-14 hours a day without booking a hotel to stay at. He just kept driving and told Cremins to make calls — Cremins said he could hardly walk the following days.
“Nobody will work harder,” Cremins said. “I can assure you that — nobody.”
Byington, a “relentless recruiter” as Cremins put it, did bring in a graduate transfer that he said he wouldn’t have had he known about the ban beforehand: Falden, the only JMU player graduating from the 2021-22 team. Byington said he didn’t like the guilt he carried throughout the season because he said he would’ve brought in someone else with another year of eligibility. He said bringing Falden in was unfair to him, but Falden said postgame versus Towson on Feb. 26 that there are no hard feelings because Byington was in the dark about the ban when Falden came aboard.
Kelsey said JMU’s situation hit close to home because of his relationship with Falden, who Kelsey coached at Winthrop for four years before taking the Charleston job in 2021 and is “like a son” to him.
The empathy extended to JMU’s head man.
“No matter what happens in the coaching profession, if there’s a coach in the NFL that gets let go, coaches feel it. We all feel it. There’s an honor among thieves,” Kelsey said. “I felt [Byington] handled it with a ton of class … To keep the ship afloat, to keep the guys playing as hard as they were playing and competing to the level they were competing at at the end of the year was very impressive. It’s what I’ve come to expect from Mark.”
Now, Byington said, he’s glad the season’s all over. None of the team’s obstacles were character related, he said, rather it was things that went against them, many out of his control. As he watches the NCAA Tournament, he said he can’t help but notice the many teams that got multiple breaks along the way.
But still, 4 1/2 months later, Byington doesn’t hold back on the first domino to fall on JMU men’s basketball’s 2021-22 season, the first break that didn’t go its way.
“When I look back at it 10 years from now, [the CAA] wanted to go ahead and enforce a bylaw that’s been something that they’ve always done, and I just thought it was extremely narrow minded,” Byington said. “If our train of thought was, ‘We’re going to do things how we’ve always done it,’ then where would our world be right now? You know, voting rights and racial injustices and things like that, I mean, if things are wrong, they’re wrong, and they need to be changed immediately.”
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more men’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.