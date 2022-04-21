When asked to describe his daughter, redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson, and her lacrosse playing style, Eric Peterson used three distinct adjectives: “tenacious, hard working, instinctual.”
“Certain things … can’t be taught,” Eric said. “She puts in extra time. She’s not just in season or out of season.”
Throughout her third season playing for the Dukes, Peterson has scored 59 goals in just 15 games, scoring as many as eight goals against Hofstra on April 2. Peterson also scored the 100th goal of her JMU career on March 28 against Towson. Peterson may only be one factor in the Dukes’ eight-game winning streak, but having her as a top producer has helped keep JMU in at-large contention for the NCAA tournament next month.
“We feel like we’re putting ourselves in a position to regionally come out on top for the NCAA selection,” head coach Shelley Klaes said. She said coming out on top is a goal Peterson has helped the Dukes move toward throughout this season.
In all four years of high school, Peterson not only led her team in scoring but made First Team All-County. After transitioning to JMU, the redshirt sophomore attacker made 60 goals in just 22 games and carried a shooting percentage of .532%. Klaes said Peterson showed herself to be “a student of the game” almost immediately.
“She was not intimidated by upperclassmen,” Klaes said. “She wanted the ball. She showed emotion and frustration right out of the gate, and it was very clear she came here to make a difference.”
One of Peterson’s most useful skills is her ability to shoot. In her current season at JMU, Peterson has a shots-on-goal percentage of .748% with the most shots on the team, making it the highest percentage as well, and can be found on the field by her teammates with ease. Peterson understands when to fire and how to create opportunities, Klaes said, moving the goalie to create open chances.
“She’s always thinking about moving the goalie,” Klaes said. “She doesn’t have to shoot high or low … She’s really just looking for the net.”
Peterson’s shot training began at a young age as she played alongside her sister and father. As they grew up, Eric said, he challenged them to become ambidextrous, forcing them to use both sides equally when taking shots, rather than rely solely on their dominant hand.
“I always worked with them on trying to develop their off hand,” Eric said. “I kind of tricked them into believing that they were as good with their opposite hand as they were with their dominant hand.”
Peterson has a fast shot, but she can contribute in more ways than one.
In addition to her eye to get a quick release, Peterson’s ability to win draw controls has become another strength — she holds 126 draw control wins as a Duke. She’s also become a contributor for forced turnovers and ground balls, accumulating 70 caused turnovers and 23 ground balls in her JMU career.
“[Peterson is also] a threat without the ball,” Klaes said. “She’s somebody who is constantly cutting and looking to connect with her teammates all over the field.”
The head coach said Peterson’s mentality has always been about improving.
“We recognized her talent pretty quickly and started putting some of our better, more competitive defenders on her.” Klaes said, “I think that over time, she has really developed this ability to absorb contact.”
When looking back at Peterson’s pre-JMU lacrosse days, her father said he was “so proud of her when she made All-Metro for Baltimore. Her senior year was a recognition of her hard work … that she put in over time for lacrosse.”
Peterson said traveling from place to place with her father for lacrosse tournaments has allowed her and her father to build a close bond and connection that still exists today.
“I would say my parents honestly had a really big impact on me growing up in the sport,” Peterson said. “JMU lacrosse currently has an 11-4 win record, with a CAA record of 4-0. They’ve scored 205 goals, 59 of them coming from Peterson. That means that Peterson has about 29% of the team’s goals this season.
Peterson continues to lead JMU to a possible NCAA at-large bid, and she still has two years left to play after this season. Eric said with or without a bid this year, his pride for his daughter is still unwavering.
“I think that her being so confident spreads throughout the field. Our whole offense is flowing — not just because of her, but she’s leading by example and making the plays look so easy,” Klaes said of Peterson in a post-game interview after the Dukes win against Elon on April 9.
“I’m proud of what she has accomplished, but [also] a lot of what she’s become and who she’s becoming as a person,” Eric said. “There’s more to life than lacrosse.”
Madison Hricik contributed to this story.
