In its final game of the regular season, No. 5 JMU lacrosse defeated ECU 19-5, finishing the season 16-1; its best record since 2018.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson opened the scoring for the Dukes less than two minutes into the game. She finished the game with her third six goal game of the season, setting a school record for most career goals with 202.
Five different Dukes had multi-goal games, with senior attacker Tai Jankowski scoring three, and redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox, redshirt sophomore attacker Olivia Mattis and redshirt freshman attacker Caitlin McElwee each scoring two.
The Dukes began the game scoring 10 unanswered goals, with seven in the first quarter. At halftime, the score was 12-1, the second largest lead held by the Dukes at halftime all season. Throughout the second quarter, the Dukes won six of seven draw controls, while each team had a perfect 2-2 clears.
After ECU scored the first three goals of the second half, but Peterson notched two in 15 seconds, then Jankowski added another with just over a minute left in the third quarter. The final quarter saw four goals from the Dukes and freshman Lauren Savage’s first career goal with just 28 seconds left in the game.
JMU outshot ECU 35-13 throughout the game with the total shots on goal being 24-10.
The Dukes have won 15 straight conference games, and 16 straight games in the month of April. This is the first time since 2018 that a team has won seven road games in a season.
As the regular season comes to a close, the 1-seeded Dukes will face 4-seeded Cincinnati in the AAC Semifinals on May 4 at 4:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.