There are six tallies on Addie Merlo’s whiteboard.
The sophomore industrial design major’s project group keeps track of all-nighters they’ve pulled in the Memorial Area’s Studio Center during the fall 2021 semester. Merlo was in the building past 3 a.m. every night in the beginning of December, plus once past 5 a.m. and once past 6 a.m. on top of her sixth, separate all-nighter since August — still two weeks before her final project’s due date.
If intramural volleyball didn’t exist, Merlo said her nocturnal habits would intensify.
“It would probably be more work time, I’m not gonna lie” Merlo said. “It's just more like forcing myself to take a break from working.”
Merlo, who played volleyball competitively through most of her childhood, said she wanted to get back into the sport without it being an overwhelming time commitment. She favors its participatory nature over “self-induced” exercise like lifting weights.
Post-pandemic rebound
Intramural sports provide a sense of normalcy for JMU students as the program continues to adapt to everchanging COVID-19 restrictions, Associate Director of University Recreation Center (UREC) programs Aaron Combs said.
Participation in intramural sports at JMU has reciprocated this. The fall semester saw 3,068 unique participants, according to statistics provided by Shannon Tumelty (’14), assistant director for intramural sports and programs, via email. Daniel Chandler (’19), interim coordinator for JMU intramural sports and youth programs, said the fall participant number is on track to “keep pace with pre-COVID numbers, if not break [them].” The last school year uninterrupted by the pandemic, 2018-19, saw 4,939 “unique participants.”
“Unique participant” numbers mean that each person who plays intramural sports is counted once, no matter how many different sports they play; even if they play five sports, they’re only counted once. A “participant” is counted, on the other hand, three times if they play three sports over the course of a year. JMU’s year-long intramural participation peak of the last four years was 7,165 unique participants during the 2016-17 school year.
Fall 2021’s participation aligns with pre-COVID-19 numbers because of the difficulty to maintain social and physical wellness during the last school year, Combs guesses, combined with the itch to rekindle peer connection in an environment “full of excitement.”
For sophomore engineering major Justin Peterson, who played intramural volleyball with Merlo in the fall, the sport he’d never played in his life other than in high-school gym class became a bonding point with his STEM-minded classmates, even in just-for-fun scenarios.
“We all lean toward [the] math and science and all that stuff, but then I found a group of people within my major that all play volleyball,” Peterson said. “It's really interesting to see how that community of engineers can also play volleyball as a friend group.”
Gender participation disparity
In the fall 2021 semester, women made up 24% of the freshman intramural sport participants, 27% of the sophomores, 22% of the juniors and 23% of the seniors, respectively. Juniors saw the highest total number of female participants at 237 despite having the lowest female participant percentage — the class also had the highest participating student demographic with 1,079 participants. Men made up the other roughly three-fourths of participants.
This disparity in gender participation doesn’t fulfill JMU intramural sports’ mission. Combs said 100% participation in intramural sports is the long-term goal because UREC’s staff wants every student to be active in some way or, as he said, “Motivate Madison into Motion.”
“UREC in general strives to offer a vast amount of diverse programming to get all [of] JMU involved in some way,” Combs said. “But specifically, within intramural sports, the vision is to increase the collaboration with residence halls, fraternity/sorority life and other cross-campus partners to educate and inspire more students to participate in the variety of opportunities within intramural sports.”
While Merlo said the intramural environment is welcoming — as her volleyball team is mostly composed of her friends — there's potential for more female particpation. Greater awareness that intramurals exist, she said, is the No. 1 path to do so.
The intramural sports with the highest number of total fall participants at JMU were outdoor soccer (1,421 unique participants), flag football (1,030) and sand volleyball (473). Female participation in season-long intramural leagues dipped as low as 17 participants in floor hockey but peaked with 372 women in outdoor soccer.
Among these sports, sand volleyball saw the highest number of female participation at 51% of the sports’ unique participants, followed by 28% in outdoor soccer and 8% in flag football, according to statistics provided by Kristin Gibson, associate director for UREC services. Combs said the goal is to increase overall female participation from the fall’s 27% to 30%, which he said would be double the total number of female participants from the fall.
Tumelty said women-only leagues are regularly offered, such as through sorority leagues. But sometimes it’s come down to not having many females sign up, whether due to a lack of interest or some preferring a different UREC activity, such as a fitness class. Senior Gabi Garcia, a site manager for JMU intramural sports, said women’s three-on-three basketball leagues are among plans to grow the demographic’s participation.
If participation grows, Combs said, more intramural sports might be added. There’s been requests from intramural participants to add intramural field hockey and tennis, but Tumelty said the staff doesn’t want to make the options overwhelming or pull students in too many different directions. But if UREC’s staff gets requests granted to reallocate resources and sees national growth trends in certain sports to make expansion possible — which has allowed four vs. four flag football and Battleship to be added in the past — adding programs becomes more feasible, Combs said.
As JMU’s intramural staff filled up again post-pandemic, full-length seasons of six to seven weeks were feasible this fall. One of those opportunities specifically tried to foster inclusivity: co-ed leagues.
In Merlo’s four-on-four, co-ed volleyball league, she said each team had to have at least two men and women on the court at the same time. For Merlo’s team, which only had one other woman who consistently showed up, it meant staying on the court the whole game while her three male teammates rotated among themselves.
Merlo said her team wasn’t aware of this rule for most of the year, but later in the season, the even-gender rule was more strictly enforced by UREC staff.
“Obviously, it’d be better to get more girls just feeling like [intramurals are] something they could do or want to do,” Merlo said. “I feel like this also just comes from the general issue with gender norms and sports and not necessarily intramurals by themselves.”
Disability accommodation
Inclusivity in JMU intramural sports goes beyond gender — “goalball” was offered in the fall. Designed for people with visual impairment, goalball involves a ball with noisemakers inside and a court lined with taped-down wires so a player with visual impairment can sense how far down the court they are. The objective is to get the ball into what Tumelty describes as a longer-looking soccer goal.
Goalball isn’t just for the visually impaired. Tumelty said anyone can play; there are goggles that simulate impaired vision offered at UREC. Many people who want to learn how to work with disabled people in their careers participate, Tumelty said — similar to wheelchair basketball, which is also offered as an intramural sport at JMU.
There were roughly 10-15 “uses” of goalball and wheelchair basketball equipment in the fall, or reservations in which a group of people rents out goalball or wheelchair basketball equipment to play recreationally.
JMU’s intramural sports staff hopes to expand participation and awareness of goalball through placing the court somewhere visible where a lot of foot traffic in UREC occurs.
“We try to position it in a part of UREC that people could walk by and see,” Tumelty said. “Maybe if they don’t sign up for it this semester, they can maybe sign up for next semester.”
Groups can rent out the court to hold an event of their own, but UREC also hosted organized tournaments. Tumelty said there were 57 wheelchair basketball tournament participants — seven teams of at least five people — and three goalball teams registered as of Nov. 29. UREC sponsors one or two disability-based-sport tournaments each semester, and in the spring, various disability sport events are conducted during Disability Awareness Week, which runs from March 21-25 this year.
Short length, big popularity
Tournament-style play with short or no playoffs were abig success in the fall semester, Garcia said. The tournaments were introduced during the 2020-21 school year amid the pandemic, and many students are drawn to them, Garcia said, because tournaments don’t include a semester-long commitment and short postseasons create a relaxed environment. Cornhole was introduced in a tournament style last year; this fall, UREC tried a four-day pickleball event among other tournaments.
A more casual sports atmosphere helped Peterson rekindle his love for sport. He said he started to lose his affinity for sports when trying out for his high school soccer team — he described some of the players as too competitive, “awful people” and “jerks” who messed with his idea of sports.
But intramural volleyball hit a goldilocks spot for him.
“We all understood we were just playing for fun,” Peterson said. “It wasn’t like it wasn’t that competitive, but it wasn’t just simply playing for fun. It was like a mix between the two, and it really was a great experience.”
With more intramural sport participants, more students can experience what graduate assistant in JMU intramural sports and programs Spencer Cavan calls the “magic” of intramurals.
“We all want to win,” Cavan said. “But at the end of the day, you go and shake the other team’s hand, acknowledge when someone makes a good shot, acknowledge when someone does something good on the field, even though they’re your opponent. It’s not divisive; there’s so much division in the world, whereas the intramurals bring people together.”
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.