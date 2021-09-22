Weather Alert

...A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hardy. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 4 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&