JMU men’s golf completed its first two fall tournaments Sept. 13-14 and Sept. 20 without the familiar face of two-time team captain Walker Cress. In the absence of the North Carolina native, players from around the world have taken over the team’s leadership role and spotlight, JMU men’s golf head coach Carter Cheves said.
The Dukes’ 10-man roster now consists of six international players — led by three of four who are seniors from outside the U.S. This phenomenon is largely due to international players unable to combine school with athletics at universities outside of the U.S., senior England native George Heath and redshirt junior Switzerland native Nick Schlickenrieder both said, but JMU’s not specifically targeting this demographic.
“Our whole goal is to find the best players we can possibly find to fit here at JMU and to make us a better program,” Cheves said. “They just happen to be international guys at this stage.”
Cheves and previous head coach Jeff Forbes aren’t strangers to bringing international talent to Harrisonburg. England native Jack Floydd (2014-18) and Thailand native Poom Pattaropong (2013-17) were JMU products who established the foundation for this current myriad of international players landing in JMU’s golf program. Heath said he thought he’d be in “good hands” in purple and gold, witnessing this talent improve in his early years at JMU.
With a multitude of collegiate golf programs to choose from, Heath said beyond the already-successful international talent, JMU’s practice structure made it stand out above the rest of his options. Other programs may give wide freedom to their players in regards to practicing individually, but that makes it “hard to hold yourself accountable,” he said.
“I’m someone that likes to be told, sort of, what to do … [to] know that I have to go to work out by a certain time, and if I don’t abide by those rules, punishments are in place,” Heath said. “Having those guidelines in place help sort of really get the most out of your game and realize what your potential could be.”
For Schlickenreider, who learned English in sixth grade, he said it was the team aspect he picked up from Floydd and co. that put JMU at the top of his list — and he “didn’t really get that feeling from other schools.” As someone who had previously lived nowhere other than Switzerland, Schlickenreider said after his initial visit he “felt like home here,” and every player was open and welcoming from the beginning.
This accommodation to foreign athletes is what makes JMU unique, Cheves said, as its international department helps make their transitions to the U.S. “about as smooth as you can make it.” Even with the influx of international players, Cheves said the language barrier isn’t as steep as one may think because most Europeans have English-speaking backgrounds, and players from elsewhere — like JMU redshirt sophomore and India native Yuvraj Joshi — have to show English proficiency on the SAT or the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).
However, that doesn’t mean the adjustment is completely seamless — Cheves said his international players’ acclimatization to the “American culture” is larger than language or communication. For example, he said he has to adjust his international players’ yardage books from the imperial system’s measurement of feet to the metric system’s use of meters on the course so they can properly read it.
“It’s almost like we’re all thrown in the deep end,” Heath said. “But I think in terms of team dynamic … we’re all away from friends that we had in high school and stuff; we’re all so close because we’re all experiencing the same kind of thing.”
In JMU’s end of the pool, finding quality international players is less like college recruiting and more like the process a company employer goes through. While Cheves said the process of finding players from lands far away is “not quite as difficult as it sounds,” thanks to the advent of ranking systems like the World-Ametuer Golf Ranking and the European Golf Ranking, golf recruiting has a quirk.
Cheves said prospective recruits will often send coaching staff emails that consist of pseudo “cover letters” consisting of what they’re looking to accomplish, what their credentials are and a resume. If interested, Cheves said his staff will reply with a request for a swing video or more tournament results.
“It’s almost like a job application,” Cheves said. “We’re just taking all of them and looking through them and scouring through all the ones we get and just seeing, ‘Okay, what stands out? Does it looks like somebody that could come here and help us?’”
Another aid in landing international talent? Cheves said that lies in the hands of previous team members like Floydd and Pattaropong going back to their home countries to help amatuer players learn the recruiting system and how to get noticed. Low and behold, JMU has landed additional recruits from both their home lands — Heath and Warathon Zeng, who was a freshman on the 2017-18 team — but Pattaropong wasn’t involved in Zeng’s recruitment, Cheves said.
Players on the 2021 squad are also visiting teammates’ home countries, further developing JMU golf as a melting pot of different cultures, Cheves said. Among other trips, he said the team is planning a visit to see sophomore Siggi Blumenstein in his native country of Iceland.
“[The different backgrounds have] kind of opened up the world to all of our guys, even the ones that are already international,” Cheves said. “They’re still getting access to different areas that they may have never gotten without their teammates … I think it’s made for a more well-rounded experience within our team as a whole.”
Despite coming from different backgrounds, Schlickenreider said the golfers have bonds spanning the team — domestic and international players alike — and Heath said each player ascended to Harrisonburg to represent purple and gold to achieve the same goal: “to be as good at golf as we can be.”
“[I tell recruits], ‘Come here if you want to get to the next level,’” Cheves said. “That’s what we’re trying to get guys to come here and do — to get in the program, develop year to year, use what we have in place to help them get to the highest level: [to] go play professional golf.”
