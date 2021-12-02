JMU football kicks off its final run in the FCS playoffs this weekend, welcoming Southeastern Louisiana (SLU) to Bridgeforth Stadium in second-round FCS playoff action. The Dukes, the No. 3 seed this postseason, are coming off the bye week and a one-loss regular season, hoping to make a mark before the Sun Belt jump.
The Lions are no easy task, though — SLU’s senior quarterback Cole Kelley is the reigning FCS Walter Payton Award Winner.
The Saturday afternoon duel begins JMU’s quest to win one more FCS title. It’s JMU football’s final run at the FCS crown, and as redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said, “All eyes are locked on the national championship.”
Coaches’ Corner: Start fast and persevere
Get back from injury; get the edge back — that was the main message from JMU head coach Curt Cignetti this week.
In 2019, JMU football had the No. 2 seed and came out of its bye week ready to face Monmouth — or so the Dukes thought. The Hawks came out flying in the first quarter with two 93-yard touchdown runs. JMU adapted, but Cignetti said that can’t happen again — the Dukes need to come out ready to go.
“We didn’t start real good against Monmouth,” Cignetti said. “[SLU] is a better football team than that Monmouth team was … [I’m] just kind of relaying the message to the guys, the preparation and the sense of urgency is really important.”
He mentioned that SLU is staying in a rhythm, having played last week. Cignetti emphasized how his Dukes team can’t start slow and needs to get into rhythm themselves — no matter how beat up players are.
While highlighting that sense of urgency, the head coach mentioned how practice this week might change as game day approaches. Cignetti said “a little bit more good-on-good, two-minute type stuff” is expected from the Dukes if the coaching staff feels inclined to switch practice up.
Looking back at the regular season, Cignetti highlighted two things: The offense has evolved, and the perseverance through the spring to now shows what JMU football is about.
It’s not new — JMU’s taken its fair share of injuries this fall. From All-American redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese not returning from his ankle injury to redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel missing most of the season with a knee injury, the Dukes had to adapt.
“Every year as a coach, you have to identify your strengths week to week because it could change,” Cignetti said. “It all depends on your people.”
Those people for the Dukes are offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri. Cignetti said that while the groups had their struggles, the teams put together a good plan with the players they have to compensate for injuries.
“You got to play your strengths,” Cignetti said. “It’s a total-team plan — not just an offensive plan or a defensive plan — it’s a plan to win the game.”
This is JMU’s 20th game this calendar year, going back to the spring season. How did the head coach describe 2021? He called it a “year of perseverance.”
“We’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity,” Cignetti said. “The mindset is really good … It’s one day at a time, and every day has to be a really great day and stack good days on good days.”
Start fast and persevere — Cignetti said he knows the team is battling adversity, but this is the playoffs. For the seniors, it’s their last ride in the FCS playoffs.
Players perspective: Give it your all — its the FCS playoffs
It’s win or go home, and JMU football knows it.
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson, redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter and redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey mentioned they had different things to work on in their post-practice interviews. For Johnson, it was sticking to the offensive plan, scouting the Lions’ defense and getting in rhythm. For the defense, they talked about slowing down Kelley and limiting SLU’s yards.
“This is what you put all the work in for,” Carter said. “This is what you’re working for in the winter or the summertime.”
For Carter, these playoffs mean more. It’s not only his senior season, but the Towson transfer takes the field in the postseason for the first time in three seasons. When the Tigers took on Duquesne in the first round of the 2018 playoffs, they lost big — 31-10. Carter said that’s given him a sense of what playoff action is like and how locked in the Dukes need to be to win.
“In 2018, we lost to a team that we didn’t think was better than us,” Carter said. “The best team doesn’t win. The best team that day wins.”
With Johnson, it was all about how the offense evolved and adapted to injuries. He highlighted how the run-pass options and getting redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton isolated are priorities this week. The sixth-year quarterback was all business when he spoke — Johnson’s eyes are locked at getting back to Frisco, Texas.
As determined as he may be, Johnson’s aware that SLU is just as high-flying as the Dukes. The quarterback, like Cignetti, touched on the teams’ perseverance and that because of all the adversity the Dukes went through, the team’s rested and ready.
“I think this bye week is really good to get us off,” Johnson said. “It was really good to get a lot of guys back from injury and just get a little rest this week.”
Tucker-Dorsey called it an “exciting time of year” as the Dukes gear up for one last FCS-playoff run. SLU may have one of the highest-rated offenses in the FCS, but with the seniority behind JMU’s defense, this second-round game will be a high-flying one.
