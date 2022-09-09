If JMU football has used one phrase the most thus far, it’s that the season is all about “tests.” Testing how the Dukes regroup, testing how the offense adapts to a new quarterback and testing how quickly the defense keeps adapting to changes.
Well, JMU fans, head coach Curt Cignetti says he’s ready for what Norfolk State brings as “the second test.”
The Dukes (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Spartans (0-1, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday in JMU’s only FCS matchup this season. And although Cignetti was pleased with the 44-7 season opening victory of Middle Tennessee, he said there’s still some work to be done.
Coach’s corner: Clean up the errors
No surprise here — the Dukes’ moments of undisciplined football was on the forefront of Cignetti’s mind following Saturday’s win.
JMU had five penalties during Week 1: a personal foul call against sophomore tight end Zach Horton, a roughing the passer, an unsportsmanlike conduct against the entire JMU defense and two first down penalties.
While Norfolk State had three penalties of its own last week against Marshall, Cignetti said he expects the Spartans will have a lot more fire after the Week 1 loss once they take the field Saturday afternoon.
“They had a rough opener against Marshall, [and] they're playing up,” he said. “This is a week, it's all about your standards and how you do things.”
The head coach is primarily focused on simply cleaning up his team’s errors, as expected. He still praised Horton for his energy last week, despite the penalty, and said the tight end has promise.
“His upside is through the roof,” Cignetti said, “[with] what he potentially can do, and he had an outstanding game also.”
Despite the penalties, Cignetti said he’s been happy with the defense. After holding Middle Tennessee to 12 rushing yards, he said last week answered the defensive questions he’d been looking at since the start of training camp — particularly at linebacker and on the defensive line.
Cignetti hasn’t made many changes to this week’s two-deep depth chart — a sign that he liked what he saw from last week. But as long as the Dukes stick to their game plan and “continue to execute,” as many of them say, Cignetti expects another dominant performance.
Players’ perspective: Keep the momentum
The Dukes said they liked how energetic they played against Middle Tennessee, so their priority is to keep that going against Norfolk State.
Earlier in the offseason, redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said with the move to the FBS, JMU can’t play at a “C-level” against any opponent. He said with such an increased level of competition as a whole, an “A-level” performance is all JMU can afford to play.
“You never really know how a team is going to be,” Ukwu said. “I'm just excited to see how we stack up.”
For redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio, a faster start is at the top of his to-do list. He said it took a few drives for him to get settled, and he wants an instant connection with his wide receivers. Centeio said after the Middle Tennessee victory that he should’ve had eight touchdowns, not six, mostly blaming it on missing a few passes in the first quarter.
“I'm just trying to go out there and hit the ground running,” Centeio said. “[I] just try to, you know, execute the best way I can.”
And while Cignetti and sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker agree the penalties need to be fixed, Walker still believes there’s something to be said about the dominant performance JMU defense put on — and that they expect to do it again.
“We learned how to play as a team,” Walker said. “We got trustworthy with the players … [That] did a good job leading us towards a victory.”
So while Norfolk State may not be viewed as a threat on paper, the Dukes are expecting the Spartans’ best. A 55-3 loss can bring out a more fiery playing style, but the Dukes said they know what to do to contain Norfolk State’s drive.