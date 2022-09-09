JMU's defense dominated Saturday, holding the Middle Tennessee offense to 125 total yards. The new faces in the middle of all the action, linebackers redshirt sophomore Taurus Jones and sophomore Jailin Walker, filled in seamlessly for 2021's linebacking duo, racking up a combined 16 tackles and forcing a fumble. Sports editor Grant Johnson details Jones and Walker's bond and how the two complement each other on the field.