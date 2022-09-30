JMU’s got “the warm and fuzzies” this week.
That’s how head coach Curt Cignetti described the vibe around JMU after its come-from-behind, 32-28 barnburner at The Rock last week against Appalachian State and, as a result, staying on the short list as one of 21 undefeated FBS teams.
But, he said, JMU’s play on the field is far from perfect. National media have clung onto the Dukes’ hype train, though, with four of the 63 AP College Football Top 25 voters ranking JMU last Sunday.
Cignetti’s take on it? “Rat poison,” he said with a chuckle Monday during the Sun Belt Conference coaches call.
As JMU heads into gameday against Texas State tomorrow for Family Weekend — the game that left the lone blemish on its schedule last regular season — Cignetti’s doing his part to make sure the Dukes don’t fall victim to a so-called “trap game” as 20-plus-point favorites.
What the coach is saying: Great win, greater need to improve
Cignetti refuses to rest on his laurels after last Saturday. He said, more than anything, the offense needs to fix the first- and early-second-half shortcomings it succumbed to versus App State. He said there was a stretch of 20 plays in which the offense made 10-11 “critical errors,” which Cignetti defined as an error that ruins a play or a pre-snap penalty.
“We made a boatload of mistakes,” Cignetti said. “I mean, the number of mistakes we made offensively for two and a half quarters, and even into the second half, was incredible.”
Defensively, Cignetti said the group flew around. The 28 first-half App State points might’ve been misleading, as JMU’s offense put the defense in precarious situations more than once early on via turnovers, he said.
App State started drives at the 22- and 16-yard line in the first half, which catalyzed 14 points, but in the final six Mountaineer drives of the game, they gained just 40 yards. Overall, Cignetti said, the defense “took it to them.”
Now, JMU’s defense turns its sights to another veteran quarterback in redshirt junior Layne Hatcher, who’s thrown for 1,067 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in four starts.
Cignetti didn’t call the 2-2 Bobcats a “trap game,” however. He said JMU’s approach is two-fold: Don’t create a self-fulfilling prophecy that the Dukes’ aren’t ready for the bigger stage the App State win brought nor fish for negatives, but also keep preparation standards high — the way they’ve always been.
“I'm not even gonna call them a dangerous team. I feel like that would be doing them a disservice,” Cignetti said. “They're a good football team.”
App State head coach Shawn Clark told his Mountaineers not to “take the cheese” following its win versus then-Texas A&M after Week 2, putting mouse traps across the facility.
They’re 1-1 since.
What the players are saying: Battle-tested into Family Weekend
It’s a similar message from redshirt sophomore defensive tackle James Carpenter. The win versus App State meant a lot to the program, Carpenter said, but there’s seven more games left to prepare for and play.
And the next is tomorrow.
“Got to prepare the same way as we do [for] every other opponent,” Carpenter said. “They're gonna come here, obviously want to beat us — it’s parents’ weekend, sold-out crowd, so it's gonna be a pretty pretty fun game.”
Last week, though, sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker said postgame that JMU did learn about itself. The Dukes fought back from a deficit, something they seldom had to do in the regular season as an FCS program.
Now, even as a 22-point favorite this week versus Texas State, last week’s 25-point comeback is something JMU can store in its back pocket.
“It shows that we can fight adversity in a dogfight,” Walker said. “From coming down 28-3, we can hold our composure, and we can play to the whistle, play [until] 0:00 in the fourth quarter.”
On offense for JMU, Bridgeforth will sound much different than it did last week in Kidd Brewer Stadium. No longer will an opponent blast music in between JMU’s snaps, and when the Dukes are on defense, the crowd will be loud again. Carpenter said he expects a hostile environment Saturday, for Bridgeforth “to be rocking.”
Last year, however, Family Weekend didn’t go as planned for the Dukes. Villanova crashed the party, escaping Bridgeforth with a 28-27 victory.
Carpenter remembers.
“It was a tough loss last year, but I think obviously every game we're looking to win, and we pride ourselves on defending our home turf,” he said. “We don't want that to happen again this week.”