Fast, physical, relentless.
That’s how head coach Curt Cignetti describes JMU’s style of play, and thanks to his veteran leaders, that’s how it’s been playing this year.
“There’s sort of an accountability with the current team and a style of play, the way we play the game,” Cignetti said. “We do have some new faces in pretty significant roles this year, but they’ve been able to assimilate and I think in the first game they sort of got it started on the right foot.”
So far, it’s been working. The Dukes are 4-0 (2-0 Sun Belt) heading into their road matchup against Arkansas State.
What the coach is saying: Control the controllables
When talking about his own team, Cignetti’s praise wasn’t on its physical abilities or schemes but its culture.
Cignetti said JMU’s style of play isn’t always perfect, but he took time to point out that in last week’s game against Texas State, JMU wasn’t just playing fast and physical but also disciplined, as JMU committed zero penalties the whole game.
Talking about his team’s practices leading up to Saturday, Cignetti said JMU needs to “control the controllables.”
“What we control is our effort and our preparation,” Cignetti said, “and we have to have a great team mindset throughout the whole week in regard to this team that we are gonna play on the road Saturday and execute on a high level.”
Looking ahead to Saturday, Cignetti said the Dukes need to eliminate the mistakes they’ve made in their last two road games — at Appalachian State and North Dakota State — specifically the team’s turnovers and pre-snap penalties in both.
What the players are saying: ‘We’re a team that fights’
As Cignetti described, there are plenty of older players stepping up into leadership roles this season. Among them are redshirt seniors linebacker Mateo Jackson and tight end Drew Painter.
“Mateo came in with me, so we’ve been together the whole time,” Painter said, “Whenever he gets on that field, he’s got that bulldog mentality … He’s really blossomed through the years and become a great leader, especially on special teams.”
Since getting early minutes as a freshman, Jackson’s been a player always ready for his number to be called. Even when he was put into action against App State as part of a new defensive package, Jackson said that as a senior he didn’t have a big reaction, citing how he’s been in similar situations before, like against North Dakota State.
Now, he’s taking on a bigger role as a leader on the team, becoming a mentor for sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker and redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones. Jackson praised both linebackers, while adding that he feels “kinda weird” about being a veteran on the team, but that ultimately it feels like his time is here.
Painter described how he and graduate tight end Noah Turner have become leaders among other younger tight ends. Painter praised his young counterparts — sophomore Zach Turner, redshirt freshman Cooper Thunell and redshirt sophomore Kelly Mitchell — for their energy as well as improvement this season. He also said it’s nice to have Turner on the sidelines.
Painter and Turner both know Arkansas State will prove to be a challenge, but they said that ultimately, their performance against the Red Wolves will come down to their own mentality.
“We’re a team that fights.” Painter said. “That’s what we’ve learned these first few games. We’re not gonna give up. Even if we make a critical mistake, the next play we’re going to come back … All the time, we’re gonna keep fighting.”