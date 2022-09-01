Curt Cignetti strolled into his press conference Tuesday after practice, mocking what has been a question he’s gotten during every media availability throughout JMU football’s offseason, to which he usually gives a short, undetailed answer: “Who’s going to ask me about the quarterback today?”
The reporters laughed. After Tuesday and JMU’s Week 1 depth chart release Wednesday morning, the head coach is still yet to name a starter. The depth chart says graduate transfer Todd Centeio “or” redshirt freshman Billy Atkins will start at quarterback versus Middle Tennessee.
But for the rest of Tuesday, Cignetti was all business, the approach he and the players appear to be taking ahead of JMU’s first-ever game as an FBS program in front of a jam-packed crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium in less than 72 hours.
That doesn’t mean the excitement hasn’t trickled in.
“I feel the buzz out there a little bit right now as the game is approaching,” Cignetti said, “but there's still so much work to be done.”
Coach’s corner: Dukes fend off COVID, now to up-tempo offense
Cignetti made it clear: The last week or so of practice has been better, but he doesn’t feel like the team got everything it needed to get done during fall camp, between COVID-19 infections and players departing the program.
The defense was hit especially hard. Defensive linemen redshirt sophomore Tyler Negron and redshirt junior Tony Thurston both retired from football in a one-week span in August. Starting sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker was out with the virus for part of camp. Cignetti said JMU went almost a week where they couldn’t practice 11 on 11. Now, also down some receivers and defensive backs, it’s been hard to field a scout team, Cignetti said.
“I feel like we started strong on defense in camp, then when the [COVID-19] hit, we were sort of playing catch up,” Cignetti said. “But I really like what I've seen the last couple of days there on that side of the ball.”
A thinner D-line has caused some shuffling around. Redshirt junior Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah slid inside from defensive end to three-technique, even though Cignetti said he was brought in thinking he’d be an end. It also led redshirt sophomore James Carpenter to slide to nose guard who, Cignetti said, is a “terrific” one and is now in his true position.
The Week 1 depth chart was released Wednesday morning — roughly 15 hours after Cignetti spoke to media. It lists Carpenter as the starting nose guard, while Kromah “or” redshirt sophomore Jordan Funk will back up defensive tackle redshirt senior Marshall transfer Jamare Edwards.
Generating pressure with JMU’s front will be critical to containing MTSU come Saturday, Cignetti said, as the Blue Raiders feature a pass-heavy, up-tempo offense.
“[MTSU has] dynamic receivers, a lot of guys that can really scoot, quick, fast space players with ball skills that can break tackles and get open deep,” Cignetti said. “We got to be ready for the tempo because you can't really sub on defense.”
Cignetti said there’s no one for sure who’ll miss Week 1 for injury or disciplinary reasons.
Player’s perspective: Veterans amped to return after injury-riddled seasons
It’s seemingly been the word of the offseason among players, and it rang true again Tuesday: excitement.
It’s especially been the case for both graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese and graduate defensive end Isaac Ukwu, who’ve battled a combined three season-ending injuries during their time at JMU.
For Agyei-Obese, the game before the game is restraining himself until Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
“I've been holding myself back just because the hardest part is being patient,” Agyei-Obese said. “I've been excited for months, but I've been trying to just keep myself calm just because I want to make it to Saturday, and I want to just be level-headed.”
Agyei-Obese said ball security has been an emphasis this week at practice. MTSU led the country in takeaways last season.
Ukwu, on the other hand, is looking to force fumbles Saturday. He said MTSU’s offense is predicated on precise timing with its route combinations, which makes pressure and interior disruption all the more important.
With more defensive players cracking the rotation during fall camp in place of injured or COVID-stricken Dukes, Ukwu said the defense has developed more chemistry with a larger number of faces. He said he thinks Cignetti has been more pleased with the defense lately since everyone’s getting more comfortable with the new players seeing the field.
Now with game week here, Ukwu said, preparation isn’t much different than FCS games from years past, especially for himself: He’ll pray; he’ll likely drink blue Gatorade; he’ll do “a little dance thing” to celebrate a sack and, he hopes, a win.
“Obviously, there's excitement on campus and that, but we try and block that out,” Ukwu said. “I'm really excited to get the season going and finish off my ride at JMU the right way.”