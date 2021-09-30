A lot can change in three years.
In 2018, JMU lost to New Hampshire 35-24. Ben DiNucci was the consistent starting quarterback for the Dukes, and the defense was headed by former defensive lineman John Daka and former safety Dimitri Holloway. The Wildcats were a team full of experience, and although on a down year based on their record, they were hard to face on the road.
In that game, current redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson stepped in for DiNucci in the first quarter against New Hampshire head coach Sean McDonnell’s Wildcats — both will be at Saturday’s contest.
The bye week has come and gone — now, JMU football takes on New Hampshire for the first time since 2019 and the first time on the road since 2018. It’s the first of four ranked-opponent matchups, and with it, the CAA stretch is here.
From the office: what coach Cignetti is seeing
This week, JMU takes on No. 25 New Hampshire on the road at Wildcat Stadium. It’s the first of three road trips to ranked opponents, and JMU’s playoff stock will be tested as the Dukes play the No. 12, 22 and 9 nationally ranked teams in the next four weeks.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti’s squad is coming off the bye week after defeating Weber State 37-24 in Ogden, Utah. JMU didn’t come home clean though — more Dukes suffered injuries.
Cignetti said that JMU focused on recovery and healing players during its bye week while keeping up the rhythm in practice to stay sharp and focused.
“The main thing we did was try to get the guys rested,” Cignetti said. “We had a lot of bangs and bruises coming out of Weber [State] … We got enough practice in to stay sharp with our fundamentals and our timing.”
JMU’s head coach also coined the term “warm and fuzzies” in the CAA coaches teleconference Monday and again explained what it means Tuesday — it’s lack of focus, preparation and nerves.
Cignetti said it’s something JMU can’t have.
“[It’s] time to get back to work, we had our week off, no warm [and] fuzzies,” Cignetti said. “[We’ve] got to have an edge, [and we’ve] got to have great preparation.”
Cignetti named two reasons for these “warm and fuzzies”: the New Hampshire score from last week and the lingering effects of the bye week.
The Wildcats were blown out by Pittsburgh on Saturday 77-7 at Heinz Field. The Panthers were upset the previous week by Western Michigan, and Cignetti said they were mad when facing New Hampshire. He added that if JMU has “warm and fuzzies” against the Wildcats, the Dukes are at risk of having the same thing happen to them.
“[New Hampshire] ran into an angry team that was very talented,” Cignetti said. “They’re a good football team, so it’s human nature to look at the score and have some sort of a let down.”
The bye week can also lead to these “warm and fuzzies,” Cignetti said. At practice last week, the Dukes worked just enough to stay sharp and stick to their fundamentals, but they didn’t go all out. He mentioned the intensity level of these practices and that even though they had lighter work, the coaches still kept JMU in rhythm.
“The practices were just enough to maintain our fundamentals, our timing and our condition level,” Cignetti said.
The head coach expects his team to be at full strength come Saturday’s contest. He said at practice this week that the team wouldn’t be at 100%, but by the time Oct. 2 rolls around in Durham, New Hampshire, the Dukes would be ready to go — even players who haven’t seen a snap yet due to injury.
“I think it was really apparent that we needed to, kind of, get some injured guys back,” Cignetti said. “Coming off the spring where you played eight games and had a quick turnaround, and we’ve had a number of guys already miss playing time this year. So, the rest and recovery is more important, really, than anything.”
On the field: how the players are feeling
Heading into the matchup with New Hampshire, it’s the veteran, experienced players leading the way with both focus and advice.
Redshirt senior tight end Clayton Cheatham is one of those veterans. He remembers what happened last time the Dukes traveled to New Hampshire — the conditions and the outcome.
“We came up there [in 2018] and it was cold, it was rainy,” Cheatham said. “The locker room was under the away stands so the locker room was wet, so it was tough … Honestly, we didn’t come ready to play.”
Even with the outcome last time, Cheatham noted that the Dukes were a younger team. Now, he said, the Dukes are older, they’re more experienced and more equipped for this game. Players such as Johnson and redshirt senior J.T. Timming traveled to New Hampshire as well, so they know how to handle the road trip atmosphere.
“[Older players] have been to environments that aren’t comfortable,” Cheatham said. “We know what we’re walking into.”
The redshirt senior also emphasized this week that the Dukes can’t afford to lose focus at any point during the season and need to continue to push all year. Cheatham said that at the end of the spring, the redshirt seniors faced a choice — go on with their lives or finish what they started.
“The guys that made the decision to come back … the guys that had eligibility remaining, we didn’t lose many,” Cheatham said. “When they made that decision, they knew what they were doing. It was laser focus for 15-16 weeks.”
Both Cheatham and redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis both said focus is the key to getting through this long season. Cheatham added that players need to be able to quickly react and move on from games — it’s the only way to make it through the year.
“We’re here for a reason, and that’s to go 1-0 every week,” Cheatham said. “That starts with your [preparation] Monday through Friday, then you let it all go Saturday … then you recover Sunday and get back to work Monday — you don’t look [toward] the past, it’s 1-0 every week.”
Davis said he’s excited for CAA play again after getting limited action against the foes in the spring, but he knows how tough the road ahead is.
“We have a big stretch ahead of us,” Davis said. “We take it one day at a time and one week at a time.”
The experienced players and week-by-week focus is a highlight heading into New Hampshire. It’s being ready through the next man up mentality and, as Cheatham said, focusing all week.
“We gotta come in ready to rock ‘n’ roll every week,” Cheatham said. “If your [relaxed] day is on Friday and Thursday … you’re going to start slow. It starts with your [preparation] during the week.”
