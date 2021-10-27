JMU football is home at last. The team’s been home once in its last five games, and the toughest stretch of the season is over — so fans may think.
It’s Elon week, and with the Phoenix, there’s history.
Elon was last in Harrisonburg in 2018 — the game was an upset. JMU fell to the Phoenix at home for the first time in three years — against then Elon head coach Curt Cignetti.
Then, it was Elon that turned the tables for JMU football at halftime in March. Cignetti said that time and time again, it’s the moment he and the team changed — the Dukes haven’t looked back since.
It’s “Hallo-weekend” in Harrisonburg, and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji said the Dukes aren’t scared — they’re ready to go.
Coaches’ Corner: Let’s get physical
This week, Cignetti emphasized the importance of physicality. In the win against Delaware on Oct. 23, he said JMU’s coaching staff prepared the team all week for a physical game, and that’s what they got from the first snap.
“I thought we played very physically, all the way around, everywhere, and it was a tough, hard-fought win,” Cignetti said.
While facing off with Elon brings a different game plan, physicality is still a factor.
Cignetti has a history with the team hailing from Elon, North Carolina. Elon redshirt senior quarterback Davis Cheek trained under Cignetti while an underclassman, and since then, he’s elevated to CAA Offensive Player of the Week and FCS Offensive National Player of the Week this past week. Cheek was injured in the spring but now is back at his best, and Cignetti said he’s ready for what that’s going to be like.
“[Elon’s] definitely going to throw the ball,” Cignetti said with a laugh. “[Cheek’s] excellent; he gets rid of it fast, and the receiving core is good.”
The head coach talked about defensive dominance from the win last Saturday and how that will need to continue into the matchup with the Phoenix. He said a big part of the prowess in the last two weeks comes from JMU matching up with backup quarterbacks — this week, that isn’t the case.
“There’s a reason backup quarterbacks are backup quarterbacks,” Cignetti said. “We didn’t play a backup quarterback against Villanova … We’d love to have that kind of production again.”
Shifting to Elon’s defense, Cignetti said it’s changed every year. He credited both Elon head coach Tony Trisciani and defensive coordinator Billy Crocker for the Phoenix’s success, and Cignetti said he’s “sure it’s going to evolve again on Saturday.”
As JMU prepares to face Elon, Cignetti said he’s happy with how the special teams improved in the last few games. He mentioned how redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke has bounced back and how redshirt senior long snapper Kyle Davis is one of the most consistent players on the team.
“[Ratke’s] out there, and I patted him on the shoulder, looked him in the eye [and] said, ‘You good?” Cignetti said. “He gave me the nod, ‘I’m good,’ and I said, ‘Good’ because I knew he’d be good.”
Players’ Perspective: Adjust and be vicious
Cignetti said part of the physicality from last weekend's win was reflected in this week’s injury report. Redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid wasn’t dressed at practice Tuesday, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Stephens was in a boot at practice and, potentially the worst of them all, redshirt senior center J.T. Timming broke his tibia and is likely done for the year.
At this point, JMU football is heading into its 16th game in the 2021 calendar year. It’s a lot of football in a short period of time. Delaware head coach Danny Rocco said postgame that even though there was a summer break, it didn’t feel like it — and injuries reflect that.
Redshirt sophomore Nick Kidwell said that even with injuries forcing the offensive line to frequently change, he knows how to adjust because he’s been in that pattern since the spring.
“We’ve done a really good job with playing a bunch of guys,” Kidwell said. “We’ve been used to it because of [COVID-19] … We have good chemistry between all of us.”
Cignetti mentioned Monday that he’s optimistic redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel will play against Elon. While it's uncertain whether Stephens will play, Fornadel is potentially back as a major veteran boost to the young bunch.
“Liam is a really smart football player,” Kidwell said. “He’s a great leader, so it’ll be beneficial to young guys in the game.”
Redshirt junior center Stanley Hubbard will step in during Timming’s absence and, with Timming’s status as a transfer from the University of Connecticut, both Cignetti and Kidwell said they have trust and confidence in Hubbard.
On the defense, Nwabuoku-Okonji had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in the win against Delaware. Preparing to face Elon, Nwabuoku-Okonji said the Dukes need to bring the physicality against the Phoenix — he described it as “vicious.”
“Our coach's number one motto on defense is ‘violence,’” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “That’s kind of engraved in us, and we’re going to bring it Saturday.”
Nwabuoku-Okonji added that the team remembers what happened the last time the Dukes played Elon and how the mentality of the team changed after.
“[Halftime at Elon] definitely was a turning point,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “The team [shifted] toward being consistent every day … We want to show the difference between the team that played Elon last year and the team that plays Elon this year.”
