The two CAA 2020 semifinalists finally meet up this weekend after a three-year-long wait. A conference powerhouse battle is right around the corner, offering plenty of potential on both sides.
As the Dukes reach the halfway point of the regular season, JMU makes a trip North to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens — closing out arguably the most difficult stretch of the season. It’s the first CAA game this season that JMU doesn’t have a historical advantage, with Delaware leading the all-time series 14-12.
With JMU coming off a 19-3 win over Richmond and Delaware looking to bounce back from a 34-17 loss against Stony Brook, the stakes are high for the Blue Hens. These two teams haven’t played since the first round of the 2018 FCS playoffs where JMU won 22-6.
In the office:
what Cignetti is saying
JMU’s offensive line has four redshirt sophomore or younger players starting — comprising one of the youngest groups in the conference. While the Dukes held their own over the past few games, limiting the Spiders to two sacks on redshirt senior Cole Johnson on Saturday, the team’s youth has still been exposed. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel — out with a knee injury —has made good progress, head coach Curt Cignetti said, and is expected to return near the end of the season.
“We’ve got 18-year-olds blocking 23-year-olds,” Cignetti said. “We’re not getting us much push upfront … but I’m confident it’ll improve.”
The Dukes are undefeated on the road thus far, giving the players extra confidence heading into this road trip. However, Cignetti said JMU needs to stay “locked in” — a common statement he’s often told the team.
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Delaware and what they did in the spring,” Cignetti said. “This is still the next game, and we’ve got to stay focused on the preparation ahead.”
Defensively, Cignetti said he wants to see improvement in tackling. The head coach counted 18 missed tackles against Richmond, and with the possibility of facing a young quarterback this week, he said the defense needs to start improving now.
“We’ve had some huge missed assignments that hurt us,” Cignetti said. “We’re still missing too many tackles — 18 [that resulted in] 98 yards.”
At the end of the day, Cignetti said, Saturday is just another game for the Dukes. It’s been three years since JMU played the Blue Hens, and it’s only Cignetti’s second time facing Delaware in his career as a head coach. Statistically, the Dukes have the upper hand against Delaware, providing JMU with the motivation to bring a “no mercy” mentality, as Cignetti said.
“We’re never satisfied and always looking to improve,” Cignetti said. “It’ll be a good challenge for us Saturday, which I think is monumental.”
On the field:
what the players are saying
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thronton and redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. are taking over the CAA — ranking first and second, respectively, in receptions. Both are succeeding in short and long options, including hauling in diving catches against the Spiders.
Thronton — along with the rest of the receivers — is still focused on the same goal: Win more one-on-one opportunities. In the past two games, the Dukes saw multiple passes broken up by the defense, particularly in the red zone. JMU knows its spots for improvement, and the Dukes say they feel confident in their ability to do so.
“Since we have so many playmakers on the field, [Johnson] tries to get me, Antwane and [redshirt senior wide receiver Scott Bracey] plays,” Thornton said. “It’s just showing that we’re a balanced offense.”
The Blue Hens’ secondary — featuring senior defensive back Kendrick Whitehead, redshirt senior linebacker Colby Reeder and junior defensive end Chase McGowan — have all displayed athleticism. The Blue Hens have five interceptions on the and 14 sacks this season, showcasing the team’s skillset as another challenge for the JMU offense.
“They fly around and fly to the ball,” Thornton said. “They’re a physical group.”
Defensively, the Dukes know how to clean up their missed assignments — it’s about “focusing on the details,” redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tony Thurston said. JMU doesn’t know who the Delaware starting quarterback is yet, with redshirt senior Nolan Henderson dealing with an injury and redshirt junior Zach Gwynn questionable for Saturday. Thurston said the uncertainty puts extra emphasis on making every defensive assignment.
“As long as we do our jobs, we’ll be alright and successful,” Thurston said. “We’re preparing for either situation, and we’ll see when it comes to game time.”
Thornton and Thurston haven’t played Delaware before, and both agreed the game brings a fun challenge. Thornton was second for the Dukes in receiving yards, with 81 and a long of 49 against Richmond. In addition, Thurston’s coming off one of his best games heading to Newark, Delaware, earning two sacks and three tackles against Richmond. Thurston said it’s a confidence boost to have a strong performance before facing a new opponent and that having an “open mind” is key.
“It’s been staying heavy on film and going out there and perfecting our craft,” Thurston said. “Practicing the little things will really help us in the long run.”
The focus all around hasn’t changed — continue to improve and get the win. Cignetti described the defense’s attack against the Blue Hens as “bend, don’t break”, and Thornton said he believes the Dukes can break Delaware.
“We’ve just got to execute our plays to the best of our ability,” Thornton said. “If we do that, no team in the country can beat us.”
