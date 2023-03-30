Some undisclosed top-25 football teams haven’t wanted to play JMU, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner said. JMU women’s basketball has the same issue with high-major programs, head coach Sean O’Regan said: He rattled off Penn State, Pittsburgh, U.Va., Wake Forest and NC State as teams that didn’t want to play the Dukes this past season.
O’Regan credited many reasons why these teams didn’t want to play JMU — coaching staff transitions, scheduling conflicts or not wanting to commit to a full series. For football, the reasoning given for not playing JMU was simple.
“We’ve had several schools say, ‘no, you’re too good for us,’” Warner said.
These are just a few of the hurdles JMU coaches and administration face when creating schedules. In recent years, joining the Sun Belt Conference and the lingering impact of COVID-19 has added a whole new set of challenges. But through it all, JMU has put out a schedule for every sport — sometimes with a few wrinkles.
The method behind the madness
From weeks to even months, the drafting of upcoming schedules for each team is taxing and a time commitment for coaches aside from their jobs of running the team. Warner said that field hockey is normally one of the sports that finishes its schedules first. He said that he was predicting the team to be finalizing their schedule towards the end of February — six months before field hockey plays in the fall — whereas both basketball teams normally have their schedules finished in July or even August, three months before their seasons start.
When crafting a schedule, one of the biggest concerns for all sports is location. Warner said the school’s main focus was geographic location when first considering a move to the Sun Belt. He said there wasn’t an FBS conference that made geographical sense for JMU to join before the current rendition of the Sun Belt came along with Old Dominion and Marshall.
Prior to this year, the closest school to JMU in the Sun Belt was Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, a four-plus-hour drive on Interstate-81 south. But now with Old Dominion in Norfolk and Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia, JMU is still the most northern team, but “not on an island,” Warner said.
However, playing in a southern conference added an extra wrinkle to nonconference scheduling. Warner said that for all coaches, where opposing teams are located can be a big factor in designing schedules. One component is preserving recruiting areas and alumni connections — a task that has been emphasized due to the Sun Belt move.
Warner said that, historically, most of JMU’s students and alumni are from north of the Virginia-North Carolina border up to greater Boston. The Sun Belt’s footprint goes in the opposite direction, with Marshall and JMU being the most northern teams and the conference going as deep into the South as Texas and Louisiana.
“That is an important factor for all of our coaches in nonconference scheduling is making sure that we are playing in that mid-atlantic to northeast corridor to stay connected with alumni and to stay connected with recruiting areas,” Warner said.
Warner said women’s basketball’s participation in the Hawk Classic at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia was a good example of this. Philadelphia is a “big area for JMU,” Warner said, adding that many current men’s basketball players and incoming football recruits are from northeast areas like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
With distance becoming a bigger scheduling factor for the Sun Belt than it was for the Dukes when they were in the CAA, O’Regan said that drivability was a point he had to consider when looking at out-of-conference opponents to schedule.
“One of my big focuses this year with scheduling was I wanted everything nonconference to be drivable because we're doing all this Sun Belt travel,” O’Regan said.
When listing out potential nonconference opponents that he could schedule, O’Regan mentioned how making the team fly to institutes like Clemson University wasn’t even a possibility he wanted for the program.
The ‘COVID Hangover’
JMU women’s basketball spent the 2022-23 season playing nonconference teams like North Carolina and Maine at home, while traveling to play in-state foes like VCU and Longwood. O’Regan said JMU did a good job keeping distance in mind when scheduling this year.
He said he also believes this was an easier year to schedule women’s basketball because of the home-and-home series that JMU was finishing up, such as the North Carolina series. O’Regan introduced the fact that the team was overcoming the last hump of a “COVID hangover.”
Because of the cancellation of games during the 2020 season, O’Regan had to add other teams to JMU’s schedule, such as Maryland and West Virginia, to fill out the rest of the season. With these extra additions, he said because other schools agreed to play JMU, the Dukes had to return the favor and play them at their home venues.
“I just wanted to play a game for our players back then,” O’Regan said. “So this year was the first year we got off of those COVID contracts. So for me, it was an easier scheduling year because we were freed up a little bit to start some new series.”
With being on the tail end of the COVID hangover, O’Regan said he enjoyed facing some bigger teams this year. This past season, women’s basketball finished 28-6 (13-5 Sun Belt) and made March Madness but lost to Ohio State in the first round 80-66.
When the Tar Heels came to Harrisonburg to face the Dukes on Nov. 20, JMU was up on UNC at halftime, 34-30, before falling 76-65.
“I really want some of those big ones, I really do,” O’Regan said. “I think that's how you learn about yourself. I really liked the challenge.”
Scheduling doesn’t always work out the way coaches want, O’Regan said. He highlighted how he hasn’t been able to work out games with Virginia Tech in the past, and how JMU’s home-and-home finale with Maryland had to be postponed to a future season.
When including the desires of what a coach feels like a team needs in their nonconference stretch of a season, the science behind scheduling becomes much more elaborate.
“I think you have to prioritize what you want and try your best to go get it, which is not a guarantee,” O’Regan said.
Tackling football scheduling
The scheduling process becomes different when crafting football’s, though. Most often coaches develop series between teams far in advance compared to other sports like basketball and soccer.
Currently, the furthest game that JMU football has planned out is its game against Liberty, which is set to be played in 2034.
Football is also the only sport at JMU that has a team of administrators who help draft the schedules for the upcoming seasons, whereas in other sports, it’s the coach’s job. But not only do the coaches have to approve and sign off on their draft but also the other various departments that keep JMU athletics in order.
Once the coaches believe they have the draft of their schedule finished, it then has to be approved by the sport administrator, facility staff and JMU’s compliance staff, ensuring that facilities will be free for use the day of the game and that the schedule follows NCAA guidelines, like not exceeding the maximum number of games. Once all groups involved approve, the schedule can be released.
Warner said the biggest change in regards to scheduling games in the Sun Belt, as opposed to the CAA, is the single-game financial guarantees. With nonconference games against Power 5 schools, the prices increase because Power 5s can beat JMU and it now counts toward bowl eligibility, which drives the market rate for single-game guarantees higher.
The change is steep: JMU in 2019 received $550,000 to play West Virginia as an FCS school and in 2027 will get $1.4 million for playing Maryland. The Louisville (2022, $600,000) agreement was signed before JMU moved to the FBS, Warner said in a follow-up message to The Breeze on March 28, and therefore it’s below market value. He said U.Va. (2023, $550,000), while signed after the Dukes’ FBS jump, was viewed as a “unique opportunity” and the lower guarantee isn’t indicative of future agreements with U.Va. or other ACC teams.
Power 5 schools within a close proximity to JMU are also appealing, Warner said. Administration sees that if two close teams play against one another, such as JMU versus North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia or Maryland, more tickets will be sold because of easy travel to and from these games for the opposing fans, he said.
Sometimes, though, proximity has to be conceded to fill holes in the schedules. In this upcoming football season, JMU is currently set to play Utah State in Logan, Utah, on Sept. 23. But the Dukes have the Aggies returning the home-and-home series in 2025 in Harrisonburg.
Warner explained that the process behind scheduling Utah State was that not only were there limited options as to who had open matchup spots, but since BYU is becoming a member of the Big 12 many of its regular season game contracts had to be canceled, which leaves teams like Utah State with an open hole that needs to be filled by another nonconference team.
“This is only the second time we’re ever going to have played west of the Mississippi River,” Warner said. “So if we’re going to become more national, planning some of these West Coast teams will help us to expand.”
New foes for the Sun Belt
New additions to JMU’s opponents includes the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge, meaning that starting in the 2023-2024 season, each Sun Belt basketball team will be playing two Mid-Atlantic Conference teams, one at home and one on the road.
“We’re just excited about the possibilities at these partnerships,” Sun Belt Deputy Commissioner Kathy Keene said. “To me, when you look at nonconference scheduling, they’re so critical. They’re really just another piece to making a better nonconference schedule work for everyone. We’re hoping that it is the first of many when it comes to working with the MAC.”
Keene also added that this challenge between the two conferences in a model that the Sun Belt would be open to experimenting with other conferences, too. She said she also wants to open the floor to other sports too, not just basketball. Keene used softball and baseball as examples she said she believes would make sense to implement the Sun Belt-MAC challenge into.
“I think these partnerships are going to be critical to not only looking at things kind of a little bit out of the box,” Kenne said. “They help from a financial standpoint, and also help from a nonconference scheduler standpoint when it comes to strategizing, how to schedule and how to really create a better balance in your schedule.”
Rekindling old CAA rivalries
While the Sun Belt is hoping to start new rivalries with the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge, JMU is keeping old rivalries from the CAA alive in some sports.
This may seem surprising given the circumstances surrounding JMU’s departure from the conference. After news broke of JMU’s impending conference change, the CAA announced its intentions to ban all JMU athletics’ teams from participating in the conference’s postseason tournaments; women’s soccer and field hockey competed because their tournament championships were already underway the week of the ban and football competed due to separate bylaws.
One year later, Warner says there’s no animosity between JMU and its former conference.
“We’ve moved on, they’ve moved on,” he said. “We’ve found what makes sense for our current and future projection of our athletic department, and they’ve moved on to a membership construct that makes sense to them. I don’t think either one has animosity.”
Multiple teams have already faced former CAA foes this season. Field hockey, which is currently independent, faced No. 16 William & Mary. Both men’s and women’s basketball played CAA newcomer Hampton, while the women also faced the Tribe, a matchup O’Regan called “huge for us.” Softball has already made trips to two tournaments hosted by former CAA foes — the Charleston Invitational and the Elon Softball Phoenix Invitational.
Warner said that these matchups work both geographically and in terms of quality, and that playing them “just makes sense from a budget standpoint.”
Despite some of the bumps in the road that occur for coaches when scheduling, switching to the Sun Belt and opportunities to compete against top nonconference programs have been beneficial to JMU teams across the board.
“I think when you come here and sign to play for JMU, that’s what you’re doing this for,” O’Regan said. “You want to be challenged.”