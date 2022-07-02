Before earning the commissioner position, Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill was an athletic director for Richmond and American, including a solid relationship with JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. Gill saw it all, helping guide the Dukes to their new era. He looked at JMU’s geographical location, the school’s interest in ESPN and the profitability in a top-tier FCS program before offering JMU a chance to join his conference.
In a one-on-one interview with The Breeze, Gill answered questions about his view of JMU’s realignment — the backstory, the chaos that ensued and the nationwide reaction. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What were some things you saw JMU develop while being at Richmond that kept the Dukes in mind during initial realignment?
Gill: It was their commitment and the evolution of their facilities. You could argue JMU had an FBS-quality football facility for decades, and the basketball facility is now probably one of the best in the country. And then you look at the quality of their programs — JMU is good at everything. They’re committed to every sport, so that level of success is something I think is really important. I think they have a great fanbase, and the folks are really committed and connected, and that’s something we really were interested in.
Q: How soon did you start having conversations with other schools?
Gill: We, as a conference, started having conversations immediately. Once we all got over the shock of Texas and Oklahoma, then we’re like, ‘All right well, what does this mean for us and how do we think about it?’ So, we started having weekly, and in some cases bi-weekly, calls about our conference, and it took us some time to figure out what we [wanted] to do.
My reach out was later in the fall after we’d done some groundwork to understand who’s interested and if there’s some reciprocity there, and I would reach out and follow up in that regard.
Q: What was attractive about expanding the conference north?
Gill: Because [the schools] were right there in Virginia, it made a ton of sense. Then there are some historical rivalries when you add App State, and with the way Coastal Carolina has shown up, and Georgia Southern. So it just made sense for us to make it tighter in the Northeast.
Getting into Virginia is just not a bad fit. There’s some really good population centers there, it’s a great state. I lived near D.C. for 12,15 years of my life, and there are certainly lots of opportunities there. So it really first starts with the schools, and then the kind of geography is another element that ties it all together.
Q: How did you manage media looking for information about realignment decisions?
Gill: That [was] really hard, because you don’t want to share anything, but you want to be responsive. It’s kind of a big challenge to figure out where that line is between, being responsive and not giving too much away.
I’ve always just tried to treat people the way I’ve wanted to be treated, and try to be as forthcoming as I can. Then if I can’t say something, [I’ll] just say, ‘I can’t really speak on that right now,’ and follow up with them in whatever kind of space that they’re talking about.
Q: How do you cultivate relationships with coaches and student-athletes in the conference?
Gill: Student-athletes are hard because a lot of times those relationships are a one-off. I’ll make sure I go try to talk to as many as I can during media day in football, but we don’t have a big media day for all the sports. So, I say “hello” to them at the championships and those kinds of things.
I think one of the tough parts about being a commissioner is your relationship with student-athletes just isn't the same. I appreciated the relationship with student-athletes when I was an [athletic director] much more than the ones I have now because I don’t get to see them grow up. I think that’s one of the more challenging parts of my role, as someone who considers themselves a people person and really likes to engage and talk to folks. I don’t necessarily get to do that as much as I would really like.
Q: How does JMU, or another team, playing a Power 5 program benefit the Sun Belt?
Gill: It’s great exposure for us. It shows our brand, particularly if we have an opportunity to beat them. We’ve been fortunate the last couple of years, we’ve won some of those games that people didn’t necessarily [expect] us to win and it’s helped raise our profile.
I think JMU, with the quality of football program, will have some chance to get some early upsets on some folks, so I think just the opportunity to compete — whether it’s on the ACC Network or an ESPN platform — there’s always something that is beneficial to us.
Q: How do you coordinate scheduling for the conference across all sports?
Gill: That’s the tricky thing about scheduling, that kind of constant communication. We have to make sure that we have all of the nonconference schedules, and we’re talking to schools about dates. We all use a consistent scheduling software called Gridiron that helps us keep things into perspective because the thing that's important for us is you're trying to get your nonconference games, really, in weeks one through four, or if it's not weeks one through four, you're trying to get them in a week where another Sun Belt school will have a nonconference game.
The thing that's hard is when you get deeper into the season, like a Week 10 [game], you've got one nonconference game that makes the schedule a challenge. And so you're really trying to work with your schools to make sure you get in that nonconference game outside of Week 4. So, you don't necessarily have to have a bye week early [with] a school playing 10 games in a row and so, it really is complicated, but ... we're constantly communicating with our schools because that's also important in terms of the nonconference because we've got to sign the officials and make sure that we get the right officials to the right spot.
Once we finish with this year, then we'll move right on to the next year, trying to figure out all the nonconference, figure out how the conference games can fit in around that. And it's kind of a consistent kind of cycle where it almost never stops. It's a little bit like the hamster wheel, in terms of scheduling.
Q: What was the effect of the C-USA suit in terms of Sun Belt scheduling?
Gill: We’re still dealing with those impacts because we haven’t finished up all our schedules. By now, we would’ve been done with them. So, that uncertainty certainly caused us to delay, and we’re delivering them a little later than we would normally — I would say months, to some extent.
We’re still kind of working through the basketball schedule, but that would be something we would be done with by now. But it’s not in every case — we released our football schedule on March 1 just like we were planning to, so that wasn’t delayed in that regard. It’s not every sport, but some of the sports aren’t on the same schedule they would be.
Q: What made you decide to keep divisions in the Sun Belt, despite the change elsewhere?
Gill: I don’t necessarily think that’s in our best interest. At the end of the day, we’re going to decide to create a format that’s best for the College Football Playoff. That’s what we’re trying to do. How do you get access? So if we find a way to do that, we’ll certainly make changes if we need to.
That being said, part of the reason we put this conference together was so that we could create regional rivalries. So scrapping the divisions, or at least not scheduled in the divisional way, kind of goes against that. It’s great because JMU will play six football games within its division right there in the East and then [go] outside of the region, so they have one away trip outside their region. So, we might be the unicorn in that regard, but we’re OK with that.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more realignment coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.