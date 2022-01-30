JMU indoor track competed in the VMI Winter Relays from Jan. 28-29. It was the team’s second trip to VMI this season, the first being the VMI Invite on Jan. 15.
The first day was highlighted by redshirt sophomore jumpers Bethany Biggi and Erin Babashak placing first and second, respectively, in the pentathlon. Biggi earned 3,409 points — her personal-best and the fifth best in JMU history. Babashak scored 3,297 points, the eighth best JMU performance.
Freshman sprinter Jordyn Henderson placed second in the 60-meter prelims; her performance advanced her to the finals on day two. Redshirt sophomore pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd placed fourth in pole vault with a mark of 3.50 meters.
Day two saw redshirt sophomore distance runner Laura Webb place second in the mile run with a time of 5:07. Close behind was redshirt sophomore distance runner Jessica Cantrell, who placed sixth with a time of 5:25.
Redshirt sophomore sprinter Arianna Eberly and distance runners sophomore Miranda Stanhope, freshman Sofia Terenziani and redshirt junior Sinead Sargeant hit an ECAC-qualifying time in the DMR (Distance Medley Relay) with a time of 11:53.
Next up for the Dukes is the Valentine Invite on Feb. 11 in Boston. The team will also compete in the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at Liberty University from Feb. 11-12.
