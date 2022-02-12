The JMU indoor track team competed in the Boston Valentine Invite meet Friday, its first action since it competed in the VMI Winter Relays from Jan. 28-29.
The highlighted Dukes’ performance was the 4x400 relay team, consisting of freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina, redshirt sophomore sprinter Arianna Eberly, redshirt sophomore sprinter Dardlie Lefevre and freshman sprinter Holly Mpassy. The team placed second with a time of 3:43.79 — the second fastest in JMU history.
Sophomore distance runner Miranda Stanhope competed in the seeded 5000-meter race, securing a time of 16:41.54 — the third-best time in JMU history.
Freshman distance runner Sofia Terenziani recorded her best mile time, 4:58.91, which is an ECAC-qualifying time.
The Dukes compete in the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational in __ from Feb. 11-12. JMU travels to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Challenge from Feb. 18-19.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more track and field coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.