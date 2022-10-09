Struggling to find its first win since Sept. 20 and coming off a loss against No. 5 Kentucky, the JMU men's soccer defeated Gardner-Webb on a chilly Saturday night in Harrisonburg, 2-1.
Even still, JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said the Dukes still aren’t clicking on all cylinders.
“We had a super slow start to the game,” Zazenski said. “We did not really come out ready to play. I give credit to the guys for responding to us being down a goal and not playing our best.”
The Dukes’ defense didn’t start the game with their right foot forward, as they allowed a goal at 18’ from Gardner-Webb junior midfielder Aymane Sordo. The JMU defense allowed 12 shots in the first half, five of which were on goal.
“Obviously, it was a mistake on our part,” redshirt defender Tyler Clegg said. “It is one of those things where you cannot just put your head down and give up on the game; stuff like that happens and you have to move on.”
JMU moved on from this setback shortly after Gardner-Webb got on top: At the 37’ JMU’s redshirt junior forward Evan Southern got the Dukes on the board off assists from redshirt sophomore Demitri Turner and redshirt senior defender Melker Anshelm. The score stood until halftime.
The Dukes’ defense clicked better in the second half, allowing only five shots, three of which on goal.
“As a defensive unit, it does not matter the player — we all work together and keep ourselves in front of each player,” Tyler Clegg said. “Our focus on these last few practices have been to limit the amount of shots the team can get because we have been giving up too many goals. There is just a lot of communication and a lot of talking in front of us and working as one collective unit.”
As the defense stiffened, the Dukes’ offense had more to give. At 61’ Southern scored another goal off an assist from freshman midfielder Kevin Larsson, bringing the Dukes ahead 2-1 — a lead they never relinquished.
Southern’s two goals brings him to three on the season, which leads the team through 11 games. Postgame, though, he kept it about his teammates rather than gloating about his goals.
“Everybody just had the same mindset of, ‘Let's get forward and win this game,’” Southern said. “Everybody had the same mentality, which allowed us to click and win the game.”
JMU’s win brings its record to 4-6-1 (0-2-1 Sun Belt). Gardner-Webb’s loss brings its record to 5-3-2 (1-0-2 Big South Conference), and it’ll play Presbyterian on its home field on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
JMU next visits American on Oct. 11 for a 2 p.m. start.