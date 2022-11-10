Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said Monday during the Sun Belt Conference coaches call that he wished his team could play JMU that day.
With both squads coming off three straight losses, Rahne said he’d bet JMU wanted to play then, too.
Now, it’s here.
The Dukes and Monarchs square off in the first football rendition of the Royal Rivalry tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Norfolk, Virginia. JMU comes in 5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt), while ODU sits at 3-6 (2-3 Sun Belt).
JMU currently leads the Royal Rivalry 4.5-2.5. The scoring takes into account all athletic events between JMU and ODU until the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner Saturday tacks on one point for their respective school.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said rather than a rivalry, though, he looks at it as any other game. The hours and schedule of the week aren’t any different for the Monarchs as they might be for another opponent — Cignetti said the Dukes arrived back from Louisville at 3-4 a.m. Sunday; he got to his office at 7 a.m. and stayed until 9 p.m.
“That's what we do. It's a process, it's a grind and the players embrace that process, too,” Cignetti said. “It'll be exciting Saturday and it’ll be loud … It's more bragging rights than anything right now. We'll recruit well, but a win over ODU would be a nice shot in the armor.”
ODU, akin to JMU, is coming off three straight losses and putrid offensive outputs. The Monarchs got shut out by Marshall last week 12-0; JMU also lost to the Thundering Herd before its bye week 26-12 with redshirt freshman backup quarterback Billy Atkins at the helm.
Like JMU, the Monarchs have been battered with injuries, too. Cignetti said a few of the ODU starting offensive linemen have been in and out of the lineup, while Monarchs’ junior wide receiver Ali Jennings III has been “hobbled’ — he’s fourth in the FBS with 959 receiving yards. ODU redshirt junior tight end Zach Kuntz, a 6-foot-8, 251-pound Penn State transfer, is out for the rest of the season after not playing since Oct. 1. He racked up 73 catches last season and was named to the First-Team All-Conference USA squad.
“They are a very fundamental football team,” Cignetti said. “They're well coached. They don't beat themselves.”
On defense, ODU’s led by sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson, who’s 17 tackles away from the Sun Belt single-season record of 122 tackles. Rahne said the Monarchs’ defensive line has done a nice job funneling runners toward Henderson, and he’s been there to make the tackle every time.
JMU redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black, who picked up 41 yards on the drive that led to the Dukes’ lone touchdown in their 34-10 loss versus Louisville, said ODU’s defense sports a four-man defensive line. Black said ODU’s front is a little easier to read than three-man fronts JMU’s played in recent weeks.
Overall, though, Black said ODU’s defense — which has held its own during its losing streak, allowing 23.7 points per game — forces JMU to come ready.
“Their guys are definitely very fast and they all swarm to the ball,” Black said. “The safeties come down and they like to hit. They bring a lot of blitzes, and we're just gonna have to make sure that we're prepared.”
JMU redshirt junior defensive end Jalen Green is readying to get after ODU redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff, a quarterback with much less mobility than Louisville redshirt senior Malik Cunningham. However, Green said, underestimating Wolff’s scrambling ability could cause JMU’s defense to lack discipline and allow Wolff to extend plays. Wolff has thrown for 2,203 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games this fall.
JMU is still in position to win at least a share of the Sun Belt East Division regular season crown if it wins out. To do what JMU did before facing Cunningham’s Cardinals and Marshall with a backup quarterback, Black said the adjustment is simple.
“We just have to get back to what we were doing before, just staying locked in and just playing our ball,” Black said. “Fast, physical, relentless and toughness.”