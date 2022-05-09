Anticipation.
It was the overarching feeling in the first two-plus hours of JMU lacrosse’s NCAA tournament watch party, where all 32 players and staff on the team gathered inside the dimly lit Atlantic Union Bank Center lounge to hear the announcement of who and where they’d play in the opening weekend of the single-elimination bracket.
No. 10 JMU (13-4, 6-0 CAA) learned it’ll play No. 20 UConn (13-4, 3-2 BIG EAST) in the first round Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in Baltimore, Maryland. But it took a while.
The Dukes waited amid violin instrumentals of a team-highlight montage followed by an inspirational personalized message from Julie Foudy, a captain on the 1999 U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team, broadcast across the room’s two flat-screen TVs.
“JMU lacrosse, are you ready to go?” Foudy projected, emphasizing it doesn’t matter where the team landed because it’d have to beat tough opponents to win it all anyway.
This was all before ESPN’s airing of the combined men’s and women’s lacrosse selection show even started at 9 p.m. The production began with the announcement of the top women’s teams, then the full men’s bracket was released.
Forty minutes went by. JMU hadn’t been mentioned yet. It was going to happen — JMU was No. 10 in the country, and 29 teams would make the tournament — but that didn’t mean nerves were absent.
“I was getting so anxious,” Isabella Peterson, redshirt sophomore attacker and newly named CAA Player of the Year, said. “And I think everyone was around [me]. I'm like, waiting for the guys to go and waiting for the first, I guess, two pieces of the [women’s] bracket.”
Then, a pod of the bracket hosted by No. 6 Loyola (Md.) was being revealed. The show announced UConn was in it. Eyes around the room locked on the TV.
One of the ESPN hosts then announced the name Peterson and everyone else in the lounge was waiting to hear: James Madison — almost 20 seconds before its graphic showed up on the TV.
An eruption of cheers came, then wavered, then returned in full force with the visual. Eventually, a roaring standing ovation mixed with “Let’s go’s” and redshirt junior goalie Kat Buchanan pumping her fists and hugging teammates overcame the room.
Here’s @JMULacrosse’s reaction to playing UCONN in the first round of the tourney… pic.twitter.com/xp5alutcZ7— Grant Johnson (@grantjohnson_5) May 9, 2022
“This is exactly what we wanted,” sixth-year redshirt senior goalie Molly Dougherty said, who was also awarded CAA Goalie of the Year on May 5. JMU previously beat UConn 13-7 on Feb. 19. “Maybe in previous years, we haven't always gotten the draw we wanted … Just hearing that a lot of us get to go home to Baltimore to play someone that we've already played just really makes us boost our confidence.”
Multiple players and head coach Shelley Klaes pointed to that familiarity: JMU’s played UConn not only this year but in eight of the last nine years — going 6-2 in that span — which makes this draw “absolutely” favorable for the Dukes, Dougherty said.
JMU, winners of 10 straight going into the tournament, has a much more confident offense than when it first played the Huskies, Klaes said. Along the road, she said, JMU’s been more battle-tested than its opening-weekend pod — going 4-2 against ranked opponents — while UConn’s 0-3 against ranked opponents, playing Denver twice and JMU, losing by a combined 17 goals.
JMU will play the winner of No. 6 Loyola (Md.) vs. Mount Saint Mary’s on May 15, should it beat UConn.
“They are teams that have shown well enough to get the nod that they have, but [UConn and Loyola] haven't been challenged the way that we've been challenged,” Klaes said. “The adversity that we've seen this year is going to put us in a position to be able to weather all storms.”
UConn has the same record as JMU, but it’s lost two straight and three of its last six. The Huskies were No. 23 during their neutral-site loss to the Dukes but are now up to No. 20.
Klaes and other players described UConn as a “gritty” team; the head coach added that the Huskies are fast-paced. UConn senior midfielder Sydney Watson was on the 2022 U.S. Women’s Lacrosse National Team and is a player who Klaes said dominates draw controls.
Regardless of JMU’s win streak or previous victory over UConn, redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky said none of that matters anymore. It’s a new season for JMU lacrosse.
“Our mindset going into this NCAA tournament has to be [that] we're 0-0. Like, we're at an even record,” Checkosky said. “We've made those strides, but we have to assume that UConn has made those strides as well.”
