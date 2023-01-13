Brothers Terell Strickland, a redshirt sophomore guard at JMU, and Tai Strickland, who’s currently a redshirt senior guard at Georgia Southern, didn’t always get along growing up. When they played one-on-one, their battles often ended with more than just layups and jump shots. The two fought so often that their father, Rod Strickland, a 17-year NBA veteran and now head coach at Long Island University, would ask them, “are y’all even brothers?” when it got physical.
“We used to fight after every one-on-one game,” Tai said. “I think that really bred the competitiveness that we have in each other now. At first we took it out on each other, and then as we got older, that sibling rivalry went away and we took it out on other people.”
The siblings meet again Saturday at 7 p.m., but this time in a five-on-five setting, when JMU (11-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) hosts Georgia Southern 11-7 (4-1 Sun Belt). Tai has started all 18 games for the Eagles this season and averages 8.5 points per game; Terell missed the season’s first 11 games due to a hand injury but faced Rod’s LIU team in his first game back and is averaging just under five points and around 20 minutes per game, mostly off the bench.
Terell and Tai didn't just test each other physically, but mentally as well. Tai said when he beat Terell one-on-one, he’d sometimes make Terell play against his little sister before they could match up again. Terell didn't take the gesture too nicely.
“We didn't always get along on the court in high school all that much,” Terell said. “But as we started to get out of each others' hair, our relationship has gotten a lot closer, as we’ve both moved on to our own separate places and we’ve experienced different things. He's one of the main people I can lean on.”
Despite growing up together, the two have only played on the same court for one season, at St. Petersburg High School in Florida. Saturday’s matchup is the first game featuring the two on the same court since 2019, made possible by JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference before the season to become league peers with Georgia Southern. When Tai entered the transfer portal after his third season at Temple in 2022, Terell encouraged his brother to transfer to Georgia Southern so they could play in the same conference.
“When he transferred from Temple, I thought it would be so crazy if he went to the Sun Belt,” Terell said. “I talked to him like every day during his recruitment, and as soon as he told me that Georgia Southern called him, I was like, ‘Go, go.’ It’s special to be able to play against him.”
The two brothers weren't alone in their development growing up. Their father, Rod, had a decorated career in the NBA from 1988-2005 and ranks 13th all-time in assists. Terell and Tai don't have much memory of their dad playing in the NBA but Tai did say their dad told them of how they used to sit on his suitcases before he traveled so they could spend more time with him.
Rod said he didn't want to put any pressure on his sons to be anything but themselves, but growing up with the last name Strickland whilst trying to pursue a basketball career wasn’t easy.
“I think it's so important that they have their own identity,” Rod said. “I think it was difficult for them when they were younger because everyone wants to use that barometer, and I never liked that because they have their own path to create. That’s why I'm so proud of them because they are making their way in whatever they choose to do in life.”
Through their father, the brothers were polished with advice from athletes like NBA all-stars Kyrie Irving, John Wall and Derrick Rose. Rod has been best friends with Kyrie's father, Dredrick Irving, since third grade and is Kyrie’s godfather. Terell and Tai have an “open-door policy” with Kyrie, Rod said, meaning they can call him whenever they need to.
“Kyrie used to babysit us when we were kids,” Tai jokingly said. “We reconnected when I grew up and I used to go spend the summers at his house in Jersey, but at that point, it was less about basketball and more about training the mind to develop good habits.”
The brothers became accustomed to the star power around them and eventually saw the elite players “as just another basketball player,” Tai said. Terell and Tai recalled moments of fist-bumping future NBA players in the same gym they were working out in while still in elementary school.
Being around some of basketball’s best from such a young age allowed them to not only mimic where those players excelled but helped the brothers learn from their mistakes. Terell said he recently talked to Cameron Payne, an eight-year NBA veteran and the first point guard he looked up to, and he and Tai are also close with NBA players Jerami Grant and Jerian Grant.
“Knowing that you have that support from anybody and everybody around us,” Terell said, “those connections will always be there.”
Rod said he wanted to make sure his kids knew that even though they’re around so many remarkable athletes, including himself, none of them are perfect — and that's OK. Rod won’t be able to attend Saturday’s game because he’ll be coaching LIU's matchup against St. Francis (Pa.) the same day, but that doesn't mean he’s downplaying the reunion.
“I'll go straight to the office and make sure I get to watch my dudes,” Rod said, laughing. LIU’s game tips off three hours before JMU-Georgia Southern. “They're gonna be who they are on the court, they're gonna compete, there's gonna be some anxiousness, nervousness, happiness, but also I expect to see them hugging it out after the game.”
And with conference play heating up and JMU currently on a three-game Sun Belt losing skid, the game is more than just a brotherly reunion for Terell.
“I’ve been looking forward to the game since the start of the season, so I'm pumped,” Terell said. “There's definitely gonna be an energy boost and that adrenaline will kick in a lot in this one.”