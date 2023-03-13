As the jumbotron inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center flashed “James Madison” in the Seattle 3 Region of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sunday evening, JMU players jumped up screaming with joy and excitement after waiting in their seats, hugging each other ready to play basketball on the biggest stage of their 2022-23 season thus far.
The No. 14-seeded Dukes are pitted against No. 3 Ohio State in the first round of the tournament Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio. The seemingly daunting task of being the first-ever women’s 14 seed to defeat a 3 — a 3 that was also the Big 10 tournament runner-up — isn’t deterring JMU head coach Sean O’Regan, though.
“I will tell you this, we're not just going to play,” O’Regan said, “we're going to win. I don't care who it is, we're going to win.”
O’Regan said during the press conference afterward that he wasn’t sure what to expect regarding JMU’s placement leading up to the announcement. He said he didn’t put any time into speculating which team the Dukes would face beforehand — only worried about his team.
And for a while on the ESPN Selection Show, JMU didn’t know where it was headed. The Dukes weren’t first revealed in the Greenville, South Carolina, regional bracket. When O’Regan and the JMU players finally saw their team pop up 27 minutes into the show, senior guard Kiki Jefferson said it felt “surreal.”
“I was more excited than anything,” Jefferson said. “I wasn't really paying attention to anything else but our name, so I'm more excited.”
O’Regan said the road never “intimidated them,” whether it was traveling to an opposing team's court or on a neutral one, with Jefferson saying that Ohio State is just another opponent for JMU like any other — and she’s “ready to play.” O’Regan said he didn’t know much about Ohio State but that he will be “cramming here in the next 24 hours” to learn about the Buckeyes.
Following a Sun Belt Conference crown and 26-7 (13-5 Sun Belt) record, O’Regan said JMU’s up for the challenge.
“I think this team is equipped,” O’Regan said. “I'm not saying like, ‘Oh, rah, rah, we're gonna go up there and not just be happy to play’... That mindset is winning, winning period. It's no disrespect, I'm sure Ohio State's really good, but like, yeah, the idea is, like, no, we're gonna be the best version of ourselves and we've been ready for this, this moment from a lot of what we've done this year.”
For Jefferson, the impact of a potential win over Ohio State runs deeper.
“We just want to keep earning our respect, and I don't think we got it yet, but we're trying to get it,” Jefferson said. “Like Coach O said, if we’re playing our type of basketball, we’re unstoppable.”