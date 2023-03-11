JMU softball only needed five innings to secure an 8-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.
A perfect game and fifth-career no-hitter from junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey propelled the Dukes to their Saturday shutout. She struck out eight batters, gave up no runs and didn’t allow a single Knight to find a hit off her.
The junior pitcher’s perfect game was just the fourth in program history and first since Odicci Alexander (2017-21)'s two years ago. Humphrey is now 7-2 in the circle this year and JMU stands at 13-5 after the Saturday win.
JMU’s batters matched Humphrey’s energy in the circle with a strong offensive effort. The Dukes racked up eight hits that produced eight runs, driving out three triples and two doubles to bring runners around the bases.
Sophomore Jasmine Hall led the Dukes on the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Hall’s first hit of the day came in the form of a double that scored graduate infielder Hannah Shifflet to kickstart JMU’s lead in the bottom of the first. Shifflett notched one hit and matched Hall with two RBIs
The Knights struggled on all sides to keep up with the Dukes. Senior pitcher Malori Bell gave up all eight of JMU’s hits and only picked up one strikeout. Sophomore pitcher Payton Wagner relieved Bell and threw one inning, giving up two runs to round out the Dukes’ eight on the day.
FDU faces Saint Joseph’s tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in the first of four Sunday matchups at Veterans Memorial Park, the last day of the LD&B Insurance Invitational. JMU closes out the weekend with a matchup against Radford tomorrow at 5 p.m.