Being a student-athlete abroad isn’t always easy, but Kevin Larsson, who came to JMU from Finland, made it look that way in his first year for the Dukes.
Before coming to Harrisonburg, Larsson started playing soccer at 8 years old. The 5-foot-9 freshman midfielder spent his life in Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland, where he played for the Finland National Team.
“I played some pretty good teams from Finland, Spain, Portugal and Italy,” Larsson said. There weren’t many mistakes made from the teams abroad, he said, and the technicality of the game changes in the U.S.
International players bring a new kick to the game — in the U.S., players constantly move around, from traveling to practicing.
“The biggest thing was the amount of games we have,” Larsson said. “The amount of time we have to recover is a lot less here, while the playing style is more intense, too.”
This season, Larsson racked up 986 minutes of playing time, scoring one goal and earning one assist during the regular season. Besides JMU freshman goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon, Larsson has the most minutes on the field as a first year.
Larsson shouted out head coach Paul Zazenski, saying choosing JMU was “an easy decision to make because of coach Zazenski.”
“Kevin is more of our calm and easy-going players on and off the field,” Zazenski said. “He is overall a great person.”
Redshirt junior midfielder Rodrigo Robles added onto Zazenski’s sentiment.
“He is a great person,” Robles said. “We have a great relationship on and off the field.”
On the field, though, is where Larsson has made the biggest impact as a freshman.
“He is very smart on the attacking side of the ball. He can pass and shoot with both feet,” Zazenski said. “His calmness is what makes him stand out … His presence when we need somebody to get us out of pressure and take a positive pass on the offensive side is necessary.”
Knowing what to do on each side of the ball can be a difficult thing to work toward, although Robles said Larsson’s smarts and understanding of the game made the learning curve easier.
Robles, who hails from Spain, said there are many international players on the team, which makes it easier to adjust at JMU. This season, JMU men's soccer has seven international players on its roster.
Larsson’s one goal this season came against Georgetown, which finished its season at 10-4-3 and No. 14 in the country.
“I got the ball from [redshirt sophomore defender Yanis Lelin], then I saw I had space. I got lucky, but it went into the goal,” Larsson said. JMU went on to defeat Georgetown 2-0 that day.
Watching a teammate’s first Division I goal can be moving — just ask Robles.
“His first assist with the team in the first game was exciting,” Robles said. “It really showed the quality of player he is.”
Larsson played all 90 minutes in the first game of the season while putting up two shots, with one being on goal. When asked about his first game as a Duke, Larsson laughed.
“I didn’t expect to play all 90 minutes,” he said.
For now, Larsson’s impact is even more so a step to build on going forward as a Duke, Zazenski said.
“I certainly believe he will continue to make an impact in the future,” Zazenski said. “In year three of four, we will see and reap the benefits of what Division I soccer is.”