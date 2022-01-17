JMU men’s basketball’s game versus Elon on Monday started poorly for the Dukes, and it didn’t get better. The Phoenix rained 17 3-pointers en route to a 90-67 victory. Elon moves to 5-13 (2-3 CAA), while JMU drops to 11-4 (2-2 CAA).
Junior guard Hunter McIntosh had a dominant first half for the Phoenix. He took six shots — all from behind the 3-point line — and made all of them. Sophomore guard Darius Burford was 3-for-4 from the three-point line in the first half, collected five rebounds and dished four assists. JMU graduate guard Takal Molson led the Dukes in the first half with 11 points, and the game went into halftime with the Phoenix up 46-31.
The second half was much of the same. Elon made shots, and the Dukes couldn’t find a way to slow the Phoenix down. With 7:41 left, after an aggressive play that nearly resulted in a fight on the court, JMU redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland was given a technical foul and ejected from the game, leaving an already short-handed JMU team with an even shorter bench.
Elon’s lead stretched to as much as 29 with 5:23 left. Senior guard Kris Wooten scored 14 points after halftime for the Phoenix. Wooten led all scorers in the game with 23 points, 21 of which came behind the 3-point line.
Molson led JMU with 19 points, with redshirt freshman guard/forward Terrence Edwards and redshirt junior guard Vado Morse chipping in 17 and 10, respectively. It was the largest loss in the Mark Byington era for JMU, topping the 74-62 loss to Murray State on Nov. 24 earlier this season.
JMU returns home for a matchup against UNCW, while Elon goes on the road at Drexel. Both games are Thursday at 7 p.m.
