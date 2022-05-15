After falling short in the first two games of the series Friday and Saturday, JMU was looking to bounce back against Hofstra Sunday afternoon. The Dukes fell 15-6.
The Dukes got out to a fast start in game three on Sunday as they grabbed an early 1-0 lead behind an RBI single from redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway. After the early 1-0 lead JMU would fail to lead again.
Hofstra responded quickly to JMU’s early run as they added eight runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back triples from senior center fielder Anthony D'Onofrio and junior left fielder Will Kennedy plated three runs for Hofstra giving them an 8-1 lead.
Graduate designated hitter (DH) Jake Liberatore extended Hofstra's lead to 9-1 in the bottom of the second with a solo home run over the right field wall.
The Dukes got two runs of their own back in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman DH Ryan Dooley scored from third on a fielder's choice to first. Freshman third baseman Coleman Calabrese followed that with an RBI single up the middle to cut the lead to 11-4.
Hofstra dominated JMU throughout the series, and Sunday was no exception. Both teams added runs in the later innings, making the final score 15-6.
Hofstra improves to 26-21 (15-9) on the year while JMU falls to 26-23 (11-9). The Dukes travel to Maryland on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game. The Pride wrapped up its regular season and won’t play again until the CAA tournament, May 25-28.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (R 6, H 13, E 2) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 1
Hofstra (R 15, H 17, E 0) 8 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 X
