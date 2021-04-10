JMU lacrosse entered Saturday on a five-game winning streak versus Hofstra. Despite the recent success, the Dukes were blown out 13-7, losing to the Pride for the first time since April 3, 2015.
Hofstra started fast, scoring three times in the first six minutes and five of the six goals of the half to build an early lead. JMU scored three consecutive goals to cut the deficit to one, but the Pride responded to take a 6-4 lead into halftime.
Hofstra won the draw controls 10-1 and outshot the Dukes 19-12 in the first half. JMU had five turnovers in the opening half, preventing the Dukes from gaining any rhythm offensively. Hofstra junior attacker Armanda Guerrera led all scorers with two goals in the first half.
The Pride started the second half similar to the first, scoring five of the six goals to extend their lead to six. Hofstra outshot JMU 18-11 and continued to win draw control battles to prevent the Dukes from mounting a comeback.
Senior attacker Katie Whelan had a career-high six goals to go along with two assists for the Pride. Senior attacker Alyssa Parrella had a hat trick for Hofstra and a pair of assists. Parrella collected six draw controls — as many as the Dukes had as a team. Junior goalkeeper Jess Smith saved eight shots for the Pride.
Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch was the only Duke to score multiple times, picking up a pair of goals — she also had an assist in the second half. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had seven saves for the Dukes before she was pulled late in the second half for redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kat Buchanan.
Hofstra moves to 4-4 (0-1 CAA) on the season, while JMU drops to 5-4 (0-1 CAA). The Dukes head to Williamsburg, Virginia, on Wednesday to battle William & Mary — the opening draw is set for 5 p.m.
