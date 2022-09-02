JMU women’s soccer’s record-setting streak of going over 429 minutes without allowing a goal dating back to last season was snapped in a 2-0 loss to No. 5 U.Va in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational. After keeping the Cavaliers out for 45 minutes, The Dukes allowed a goal early in the second half, and then a second late to put the game to bed.
U.Va. registered 14 shots in the first half, with four of those on goal. Redshirt junior goalie Alexandra Blom and the rest of the defense did its best to keep the game at 0-0, with Blom having four saves. JMU failed to attempt a shot in both halves.
At 46’, graduate student forward Haley Hopkins broke through for the Cavaliers with her goal to take the 1-0 lead from a penalty kick. The second goal for U.Va. came just less than 40 minutes later at 83’ when junior midfielder Lia Godfrey scored to put the game on ice.
The first loss of the season drops the Dukes to 3-1-1, with their next matchup back at Sentara Park on Sunday against Louisville at 1 p.m. That match concludes the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational.
